Cricket Scotland board resigns after review finds evidence of institutional racism
- Published
Cricket Scotland's board has resigned with immediate effect after an independent review found evidence of institutional racism in the sport.
The investigation was commissioned by funding body SportScotland last year and is due to be published on Monday.
Directors sent a letter of resignation to the governing body's interim chief executive on Sunday.
It follows allegations - some made by all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq - of racism and discrimination.
"Cricket Scotland will work in partnership with sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead," the governing body said in a statement.
"And these arrangements will be reviewed after the publication of the report into racism in cricket in Scotland and updates given accordingly."
During the review, carried out by equality and diversity specialist Plan4Sport, a number of referrals and allegations were passed to Police Scotland.
An interim report, released in April, revealed that more than 200 people had come forward to give evidence.
