Racism 'brushed under carpet', claim former Scotland cricketers
A Scotland cricketer said he was told "you should count yourself lucky to be here" when he complained about racism.
Qasim Sheikh claimed he was humiliated and told he was a troublemaker when he tried to raises concerns.
Another former Scotland cricketer, Majid Haq, told how he contemplated suicide after being refused help when suffering with his mental health.
An independent review has highlighted 448 examples that demonstrated institutional racism.
It was commissioned by Sportscotland after a number of allegations were made last year.
The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned on Sunday, ahead of the publication of the report Changing the Boundaries.
The operation of Cricket Scotland has now been placed in special measures, which means Sportscotland has effectively taken control until October 2023.
Both men said they felt vindicated for their complaints.
Lawyer Aamer Anwar, speaking on behalf of Mr Haq and Mr Sheikh, said he was "horrified" by the claims, and said the scale of racism was "devastating".
Mr Anwar said: "Today's report is the most devastating verdict of racism to be delivered on any sporting institution in the United Kingdom. 'Institutionally racist' Cricket Scotland is not fit for purpose.
"These are no longer allegations of racism, but a total vindication of Majid Haq, Qasim Sheikh and all those who bravely came forward to give evidence."
Mr Sheikh, who is now 37, represented Scotland on 27 occasions. He told the press conference how he first experienced racism in cricket at 15, and how "racism just seems to get brushed under the carpet".
He said he was "never treated equally" when playing for the national team, and added how he was referred to as "you lot" because of his race.
He believed his selection for World Cup qualifiers was "tokenistic" as he explained he was made to carry drinks for the rest of the team.
'Personal servant'
"I became a running joke amongst players and I was humiliated and treated as their personal servant."
He also said he was punished for telling his story to the media.
"Little did I know at 25 I would never play again," said Mr Sheikh in a pre-written statement.
"I was then treated as the bad guy of Scottish cricket and no-one would engage with me. It was a lonely place and my mental health suffered immensely."
He told how he pleaded to be allowed to play again but despite apologising publicly with a story to a journalist headlined "Sheikh eats jumble pie", he was never selected again.
And he criticised Cricket Scotland for failing to apologise directly to him and Mr Haq.
"I was made to say sorry when I didn't commit a crime or anything," he said. "You would think it would be the least that they could do, but it seemed as if they didn't wish to."
Religious concerns ignored
Mr Haq, who is Scotland's lead wicket taker, was sent home from the 2015 World Cup after posting a tweet which said "Always tougher when in a minority #race #colour".
He said he was never given a second chance and "treated like a criminal."
In a statement, he claimed: "For myself to be sent home for a factually correct tweet was a sign of institutional racism and how people of colour are treated differently and a lot more harshly to white counterparts."
The 39-year-old told of other alleged incidents, such as having racist comments directed at him, and having to repeatedly ask for the tuna and cheese sandwiches to be kept separate from pork and bacon sandwiches due to religious requirements, but being ignored.
"I was always made to feel like a minority, an outsider," said Mr Haq. "As a cricketer I had to play twice as well as a white player to stand a chance. Consistent opportunities were given to white cricketers that were clear and obvious, whilst I was removed, excluded in a deliberate attempt to damage my confidence."
Mr Anwar, the solicitor for the pair, called for a meeting with the Scottish government and the current Scotland players as to why they had not spoken up in favour of his clients.
He added: "The board's resignations are welcome, but that is the barest minimum.
"Cricket Scotland took the cowardly option of resigning 24 hours before publication, meaning there is nobody to answer for their failure of leadership, institutional racism and abuse of the values of integrity, fairness and equality."