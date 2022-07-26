Alzheimer's disease and dementia deaths fall 5% in Scotland
- Published
The number of deaths caused by Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia has fallen by 5% in Scotland, new figures show.
There were 6,046 deaths in 2021, 306 fewer than the year before.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) data showed around two thirds of those were women - with 4,060 female and 1,986 male deaths.
The death rate is 117 per 100,000 people, making dementia one of the highest causes of death in Scotland.
NRS highlighted that it was a significant decrease from the 125 deaths per 100,000 in 2020.
However, the current rate is more than twice as high as it was in 2000, when it was recorded as 56 deaths per 100,000.
NRS Vital Events Statistician, Julie Ramsay, said: "This makes these conditions one of the highest causes of death in Scotland, with a mortality rate similar to coronary heart disease - 126 deaths per 100,000."
More than 90,000 people in Scotland have dementia, according to the charity Alzheimer's Scotland
Dementia is the name for the set of symptoms caused by brain damage from diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Early diagnosis
The NRS report found deaths by Alzheimer's and other dementias were 1.3 times more likely to occur in deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas.
The death rate was highest in NHS Lanarkshire, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and NHS Forth Valley health boards.
A further 10,626 deaths were recorded in 2021 where Alzheimer's or dementia was mentioned on the death certificate, but were not necessarily the underlying cause.
NRS said this is most likely due to the impact of deaths caused by Covid.
Charity Age Scotland has called for increased care and support for people living with dementia.
Age Scotland's head of dementia, Kainde Manji, said: "We welcome the fall in deaths as positive news, however, these figures reinforce the fact Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia are one of the highest causes of death in Scotland
"These figures emphasise the need for early diagnosis, preventative social care and community-based support."