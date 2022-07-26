Fergus McCreadie: I'm not even dreaming about Mercury Prize win
Jazz and folk musician Fergus McCreadie insists he is not even dreaming about winning this year's Mercury Prize after being shortlisted.
The Scottish pianist is among 12 artists competing for arguably British music's most prestigious award.
The Mercury album of the year prize has previously gone to acts such as Pulp, Skepta and PJ Harvey.
McCreadie, who is up against Harry Styles and Little Simz, says he is astonished to make this year's cut.
"It's amazing to be there with so many great artists - it's a crazy list," said the 25-year-old, who is nominated for his third album Forest Floor.
"I'm not even thinking about it (winning) in that way. If I did, there would be an 11 out of 12 chance that I'm going to be very disappointed.
"I'm just thinking it's amazing to be shortlisted with 11 other amazing acts, and that is an achievement in itself. If more comes, great. If it doesn't, it's still great."
Along with former One Direction singer Styles, Sam Fender is among the most high-profile artists to make it to the Mercury shortlist.
Newcomers include pop provocateur Self Esteem, Cornish folk singer Gwenno, indie duo Wet Leg and post-metal girl band Nova Twins.
For McCreadie, it's all a far cry from growing up in Dollar in Clackmannanshire, where his first experience of playing music came with the bagpipes.
"I was not good at that at all," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme.
"But once I started playing jazz, I just loved the music. That became my main motivation and that's what I stuck doing.
"I first saw jazz pianists playing at about the age of 12 and it just changed my life. It looked so fun, so free and so creative in the way that everyone interacted with each other."
McCreadie, twice winner of the Young Scottish Jazz Musician Of The Year, describes his musical blend of jazz and folk as "a zone within a genre".
'Slightly underground scene'
He said: "I'm always trying to do something that people are going to remember and will stick in their head. It doesn't even have to be a good melody - just a hook, something that is simple and strong that brings the listener into the composition.
"A lot of what I'm trying to do is not just write in the jazz style. I'm not American, I grew up in the countryside.
"So with me you're going to have a combination of jazz and Scottish countryside music and whatever other music I'm into. That's where the honesty comes from."
McCreadie says the current jazz scene in Scotland - and Glasgow in particular - is still "slightly underground but a lot more visible than it has been".
"It is becoming very popular," he said. "I'm playing all these gigs, and watching my friends play gigs, and they are full of people who are young.
"Where there is interest is where people are combining jazz with other music. It's such a flexible thing. Someone who is into hip hop can see it mixed with jazz, or someone who is into folk can see it with someone like me."
So, if the ultimate musical dream isn't necessarily winning the Mercury Prize, what is?
"Just to play something and be completely happy with it. That would be ideal and the goal you are always chasing. Just to play as well as I can and in as many places as I can."
The winner of this year's award will be announced on 8 September at the Mercury Prize ceremony in London.