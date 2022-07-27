Scotland's papers: Schools closure fears and rail strike chaos

Scotland's papers: Schools closure fears and rail strike chaosPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Council strikes make the front page of The Scotsman with warnings from unions that schools could close and "waste could pile high". Thousands of council workers across nine local authorities voted to take industrial action after rejecting a pay offer of 2%, the paper reports.Image source, Daily ExpressImage caption, The first of three UK-wide 24 hour rail strikes means less than 10% of ScotRail services will run on Wednesday, reports the Scottish Daily Express. The dispute over pay and jobs by RMT members working for Network Rail does not involve ScotRail staff, but will nevertheless cause "chaos" in the timetables, the paper reports.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News has spoken to a man who says he will be unable to make a family funeral due to the rail disruption.Image source, MetroImage caption, The Metro reports that Scottish Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, urging him to intervene in the strike. Ms Gilruth said the UK government appears distracted due to the Conservative's leadership race, the paper reports.Image caption, The Times leads with a pledge by Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak that he would scrap VAT on energy bills next year, an announcement the paper calls a "significant change of strategy" intended to help overhaul Liz Truss's lead. The paper says the former chancellor had previously resisted pressure to promise tax cuts, but that he now says the measure is needed because of expectations the energy cap will rise to about £3,000.Image caption, A source on the Truss campaign describes the pledge as a "screeching U-turn" in The Daily Telegraph. The paper also reports that, as chancellor, Mr Sunak rejected calls for a similar cut as recently as February, saying it would "disproportionately benefit wealthier households".Image caption, A report by another UK government committee leads the Scottish Daily Mail as it reports that a committee of government advisers have concluded that air pollution is a "likely" cause of dementia. The paper says the finding will put renewed pressure on ministers to "clean up Britain's filthy air".Image source, NationalImage caption, The National leads with criticism of Mr Sunak's promise to to "drive down support for independence" in Scotland. He made the assertion in a column for the Daily Mail, adding that he would "stand up to the SNP" and hold them to account for their actions, the paper reports.Image caption, Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has revealed for the first time that he was the victim of abuse at a private school in Edinburgh during the 1970s, reports the Daily Record. The 61-year-old told his BBC Sounds podcast Different he witnessed and experienced sexual and violent physical abuse at the Edinburgh Academy.Image caption, The Courier reports that a 76-year-old woman hit a schoolboy in Perth and left the scene - while driving to play golf.Image caption, The Glasgow Times interviews a woman who said she was followed home by a man in a large black car - she has reported the incident to police, the paper says.Image caption, A doctor in NHS Highland who denied sexual harassment claims, saying he was French and therefore a "humorous and touching person", has been suspended for three months, reports the Press and Journal.Image caption, A stark image of a man attacked by a seagull makes the front page of the Evening Express - the man, who was moving a baby seagull at the time of the attack, told the paper he believed a cull was necessary.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with criminal videos being posted on TikTok, which has left local police "dumbfounded".Image caption, A preview of Piers Morgan's interview of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky makes the front page of the Scottish Sun. Mr Zelensky is due to tell TalkTV that Vladimir Putin "understands what he's doing".Image source, Daily StarImage caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland says that airport chiefs have criticised "TikTok fakers" for adding to congestion at terminals by faking injuries to get wheelchairs and jump lengthy queues.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.