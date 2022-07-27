Scotland's papers: Schools closure fears and rail strike chaos

Image caption,

The Times leads with a pledge by Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak that he would scrap VAT on energy bills next year, an announcement the paper calls a "significant change of strategy" intended to help overhaul Liz Truss's lead. The paper says the former chancellor had previously resisted pressure to promise tax cuts, but that he now says the measure is needed because of expectations the energy cap will rise to about £3,000.