Hundreds of schools in Scotland could shut over pay dispute
Hundreds of schools and nurseries across Scotland might have to shut at the start of the new term if industrial action over staff pay goes ahead.
Council employees who work in education settings and refuse centres voted for strike after rejecting a 2% pay offer.
Unions said the walk-outs could happen after pupils return from the summer break in August.
The Scottish government said it was urging all parties to find a resolution to avoided industrial action.
A strike ballot of about 25,000 council workers from the Unison, Unite and GMB unions was said to be the largest in more than a decade.
Nine local authority branches exceeded the required 50% turnout threshold required by the Trade Union Act.
They were: Glasgow, North and South Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire and Orkney.
Workers in waste and recycling were also part of the ballot and could leave rubbish "piling up in the streets" if workers do not get a better offer, unions warned.
Johanna Baxter, head of local government at Unison Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme that the "measly 2%" increase council workers were offered in March was not appropriate when inflation was over 10%.
She pointed out that this week council workers in England had been offered a flat rate uplift of £1,925 - a 10.5% increase for those on the lowest pay.
Ms Baxter said: "Cosla and the Scottish government need to do something much better than 2% to appropriately reward these workers, because they're the ones who kept us going throughout the entire period of the pandemic."
She said workers were "fed up of being used as a political football" between council body Cosla and the Scottish government.
Ms Baxter added: "We do know that local government has suffered real terms cuts to their budgets for the last 10 years or so.
"We also know that the Scottish government controls 80% of council budgets, so there is definitely a role for the Scottish government to play, but Cosla doesn't get to wash their hands.
"Fundamentally, they do need to pay their workers more."
When will the strikes be held?
Representatives from Unison, Unite and GMB are meeting later to discuss when to hold the strikes and which workers they will "take out".
Ms Baxter warned: "It's likely that schools would return from the holidays, it may be that we would then take action following their return.
"Bear in minds these councils are some of the largest in Scotland. This is likely to affect hundreds of schools across the country."
The unions said they had called for a summit with Finance Minister Kate Forbes and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a bid to avoid strike action.
Ms Forbes wrote to Unison last month and said "it would not be appropriate to interfere in these negotiations, given their devolved nature" and "respectfully declined" a meeting proposed by Cosla, the local authority body.
Scottish government minister Jenny Gilruth told BBC Scotland: "Pay settlements for council workers, and that excludes teachers, are really a matter for Cosla and are determined through negotiations at the Scottish joint committee."
She insisted that the government could not "directly intervene" in the negotiations.
Ms Gilruth added: "It is for the trade unions to negotiate with Cosla, but of course we are urging all parties to continue that dialogue to seek a resolution which avoids industrial action."
Cosla has been approached for a comment.