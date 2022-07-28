The designer behind Team Scotland's kilts
- Published
Siobhan Mackenzie once created a kilt for Canadian pop star Justin Bieber to wear at a gig in Glasgow.
Now the award-winning fashion designer is behind the tartan outfits worn by Team Scotland at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
Speaking before the show-stopping event in Birmingham, she said it was another "pinch me" moment in her career.
She started working on the kilts for Scotland's athletes two years ago.
Team Scotland was consulted throughout the design process.
Siobhan, from the Black Isle in the Highlands, said: "I had their involvement along the way to really make sure I was hitting the nail on the head for them.
"We settled on design a year ago then went into production on the tartan in December, then manufactured the outfits.
"With some athletes only getting announced a couple of weeks ago, it meant some very last minute manufacturing - but we had that time set aside to make that happen.
"For me, you design it and wonder what the athletes are going to think of it and then you get to see them face to face and their reaction seeing it for the first time.
"It's such a good feeling because they've all had such positive feedback about it, so for me that's the biggest weight off my shoulders.
Modern design
Having dressed Justin Bieber when he performed in Scotland 2016, Siobhan should be used to big occasions.
But she was excitedly looking forward to see the athletes in her designs in Birmingham.
"It's always a pinch me moment, as you're always thinking about what's next," she told BBC Scotland.
"But tonight's going to make me stop and take up a lane and think 'wow i did that'. It's just really exciting."
All of Siobhan's designs are made to order and customised to each client.
She said: "For my whole brand, the ethos is made in Scotland and utilising Scottish textiles and Scottish manufacturing but just injecting a modern design element to it.
"Sustainability is key for me.
"My dad has been an environment officer for over 33 years so I've very much been brought up with a sustainable mindset.
"So when it came to starting my business, that was a really natural choice in that I was going to use sustainable materials and manufacture locally."