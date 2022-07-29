Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte to sue over wrongful arrest
The former owner of Rangers, Craig Whyte, is to sue the Crown Office and Police Scotland for £10m for wrongful arrest, BBC Scotland understands.
Mr Whyte was arrested in 2015 and charged with taking over the Glasgow football club by fraud.
He was acquitted by a jury two years later following a seven-week trial.
Compensation payments have been made to several people involved with Rangers who were found to have been wrongly prosecuted.
Craig Whyte took over Sir David Murray's majority shareholding in Rangers for £1 in 2011, while agreeing to take on millions in debt.
The business also faced the prospect of a huge tax bill.
Whyte used money projected to come from future season tickets to allow him to complete his purchase.
However, under Whyte's stewardship, the Rangers business went into administration and then liquidation in 2012.
David Whitehouse and Paul Clark were appointed administrators when the company that ran Rangers went into administration in 2012.
They were arrested in 2014 but all charges were later dropped.
The Crown has since said their prosecution was "malicious" and both men were awarded £10.5m each in damages.
The previous Lord Advocate also admitted former chief executive Charles Green and former director Imran Ahmad should never have been prosecuted, with Mr Green receiving more than £6m in compensation plus legal costs.
A judge-led inquiry into the matter is to take place once outstanding legal proceedings have concluded.
Mr Whyte was later to appear in court and was cleared of claims his takeover was fraudulent.
His lawyers confirmed that he has now lodged a writ stating his wish to seek damages from the Crown and Police Scotland.