Forty million-year-old crocodile fossil goes under the hammer
A fossil of 40 million-year-old crocodile is set to be auctioned in Glasgow.
It is in a collection of 200 fossils and natural history specimens from a retired geologist in the Highlands.
The crocodile, Plalaysuchus Petroleum, comes from the Eocene period and was found perfectly preserved.
The 92cm long skeleton, which was unearthed in China, is expected to fetch up to £15,000 at McTear's cabinet of curiosities auction on 10 August.
McTear's specialist, James Spiridion, said the fossil was in "immaculate condition" with a near perfect skeleton on show.
Mr Spiridion said: "A similar, albeit larger, example recently sold at auction for $250,000, illustrating quite clearly how important these fascinating items are."
Other lots from the collection include a nest of fossilised Hardrosaur eggs from the late Cretaceous Period, which could sell for £7,000.
There is a Gibeon iron meteorite that fell to earth in Namibia. The 25cm long rock weighs 7kg and has an estimate of £4,000 to £6,000.
There is also a five million-year-old tooth from a Megalodon shark- a larger ancestor of the Great White - which has an estimate of £100 to £200.