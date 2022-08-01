England's Euro 2022 success will benefit us, say Scots
England's Euro 2020 success will benefit the women's game in Scotland, according to Scottish football experts.
England won their first major women's tournament with a 2-1 victory against Germany on Sunday.
Scotland didn't quality for the Euro 2022 competition but former players and game administrators believe England's triumph will increase wider interest in the women's sport.
The game at Wembley attracted a peak TV audience of 17.4m on BBC One.
The Scottish Women's Premier League season starts on 7 August with an expanded top division and coming under the governance of the Scottish Professional Football League for the first time.
It is hoped the move will eventually increase the number of teams with full-time players beyond Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City.
The number of full-time players staying with teams in England and the level of investment by its football association and sponsors have been credited with playing a key role in the national team's progress.
Former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting, the country's record top scorer, told BBC's Good Morning Scotland that it was time to capitalise on the profile of the Euro 2022 tournament.
She said: "What we have to look at what it can do for football here in Scotland and the legacy of what they have done down south will filter through.
"Of course we have always been a few steps behind but it gives us also something to aim for. It's not been overnight in England and we are making similar steps forward."
Ms Fleeting said that "how can we keep our best players in Scotland" should be the biggest priority for the game.
Vivienne MacLaren, chairwoman of Scottish Women's Football, said: "You see growth every time we have these major competitions, more people getting involved but this was just out of the stratosphere.
"I feel very proud what it is has done for women's sport and women's football in general. It just shows you the massive step the game has taken."
'Emulate the success'
However, she added that some of Scotland's professional football teams "could do a heck of a lot more in terms of investment" when it comes to their women and girls teams.
SNP MP for Livingston Hannah Bardell, added: "Seeing the investment from the English FA in women and girls' football should make the other football associations of the UK, especially Scotland, think very carefully about how much more they can do to emulate the success of the Lionesses.
"There's a whole generation of girls and young women who can see huge success in women's football and women playing to sell-out crowds.
"That is going to have a ripple effect and we need to capitalise on it now and get more girls and women playing the beautiful game and properly invest from grassroots to professional teams."