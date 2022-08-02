Revenge porn cases double in five years, figures reveal
- Published
The number of cases of so-called revenge porn has doubled in Scotland in the last five years, new figures have revealed.
Politicians and charities have called for tougher action on those committing image-based sexual abuse,
Perpetrators disclose or threaten to disclose an intimate image.
Analysis by Scotland's justice and social affairs magazine 1919 shows that police recorded 912 incidents last year, up from 421 in 2017/18.
New legislation was brought in by the Scottish government in 2017 which makes it an offence to "disclose, or threaten to disclose, an intimate photograph or film" without consent.
Offenders can face up to five years in prison and can be placed on the sex offenders register.
Despite this, latest statistics revealed in the Scottish government's annual recorded crime report show a steady increase of incidents.
In 2018, there were 407 reports, 585 in 2019, 674 in 2020 and 780 in the year up to March 2021.
Modern technology blamed on rise
The rise in revenge porn cases has been blamed on the increased use of smartphones and social media.
In recent years, former Love Island contestants Zara McDermott and Laura Anderson have spoken about being victims of the crime.
Four years ago, a topless image and two intimate videos of Ms Anderson appeared on websites and were seen by tens of thousands of people before being deleted.
Revenge porn can often claim multiple victims at once. One case in 2016, which helped prompt a change in the law, involved a hacker who stole private naked photos of 20 young women from Lanarkshire and posted them online on a public forum.
One 22-year-old woman from Motherwell discovered nude pictures of herself under a section named "Scottish Amateurs".
The photos were taken on her mobile two years earlier and shared only with her boyfriend at the time.
Many victims feel too embarrassed to report the incident to the police.
Rape Crisis Scotland have warned that many victims are left "feeling anxious, depressed and experiencing suicidal thoughts".
Spokeswoman Brenna Jessie said: "Threatening to share someone's personal or intimate images without their consent is violating, abusive and unacceptable.
"This rise in figures is concerning but perhaps even more so is the fact that there will be many more victim-survivors who have not reported what they have been through.
"Support is available through Rape Crisis for anyone affected by sexual violence, including image-based abuse."
Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said tackling the rise should be one of the Scottish government's top priorities.
Harmful content
Mr Greene said: "This type of crime can be particularly traumatic for victims as it often involves betrayal by someone they had trusted.
"So it's imperative that they are thoroughly supported when they interact with our justice system."
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "The Scottish government created a specific offence to deal with this insidious behaviour in 2016. Previously, such behaviour had to be dealt with under more general laws.
"That offence criminalises both the sharing or threatening to share intimate images. This was followed by a national awareness campaign to warn of the maximum sentence of up to five years, reflecting the serious nature of this crime. The campaign was re-run in May 2020 following concerns about an increase in this type of offending during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Scottish government recognises the powerful role online platforms play in our lives, and have offered to work with the UK government to strengthen their Online Safety Bill to address harmful online content, such as the non-consensual sharing of intimate images."
What should you do if you're a victim of revenge porn?
Keep evidence - you should make a record of what has been posted online. Even if legal matters are not your first thought, it could be important later.
Report the photos or videos to the website (if you can).
Tell friends and family - if you can prepare people closest to you for what has happened, they are more likely to respond sensitively.