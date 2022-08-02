Fall in suicides driven by fewer women dying
The number of probable deaths by suicide in Scotland decreased by 6% last year, according to annual figures.
Most of the decrease was down to a fall in female suicides, the National Records of Scotland said.
Data shows there were 753 probable suicides in 2021, down 52, with the rate of deaths in males being 3.2 times higher than females.
The suicide rate in Scotland's most deprived areas remains three times as high as the wealthiest areas.
At council area level, suicide rates were higher in Highland, Dundee City, East Ayrshire and Glasgow City, the figures showed.
The highest crude rate of suicide for both males and females occurred in the 45 to 54 age group.
The rate for suicides at age 25 to 44 have fallen in the past 10 years, having previously been 1.5 times as high as for age 45 to 64.
In 2021, most of the decrease in suicides was among women, down by 42 to 188.
There were 565 male probable suicides, down by 10 on the previous year.
The Scottish government's mental health minister, Kevin Stewart, described every death by suicide as a "tragedy for the loved ones left behind".
He said: "While the number of deaths has dropped in recent years, I remain committed to reducing suicide and providing support for those who are affected by this heartbreak."