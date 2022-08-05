Your pictures of Scotland: 29 July-5 Aug

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 July and 5 August.

Morris Macleod
Stac Lee in the St.Kilda archipelago photographed from the cruise boat Hirta by Morris Macleod. The summit is covered with thousands of gannets.
Sorley Johnston
Sorley Johnston said this guy near Hillswick in Shetland was otterly surprised when he disturbed its meal of a freshly caught crab.
Michael O'Kane
Michael O'Kane said it was his sixth visit to Orkney, but first visit to Brough of Deerness.
Andrew Comrie
Tall Ship Glenlee and the Riverside Museum taken from PS Waverley by Andrew Comrie.
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov said: 'I believe this is the case when the house and the garden are inseparable,' about this private garden in Luss.
John M Dawson
John M Dawson took this picture of the entrance to the old Stockbridge Market in Edinburgh, saying "the market is no longer there unfortunately".
David Watssman
David Watssman took a stroll around the local pond in Alness, and "gasped at the sheer spectacle of colour and texture laying in wait".
Connor McKinnie
Connor McKinnie took this incredible picture of a pair of white-tailed eagles calling from a hillside during a boat trip on the Sound of Raasay.
Graham Rosie
Catch me if you can: Graham Rosie took this picture of oystercatchers on the shores of Loch Na Keal in Mull.
Ian Nicholas
Ian Nicholas captured all the colours in this Glasgow bridge.
Ross McLennan
Ah nuts: Ross McLennan caught this fabulous moment when a red squirrel dropped its acorn at Argaty in Doune.
Amy Gutteridge
Amy Gutteridge took this view of the Old High Church in Inverness.
Peter Wilkinson
Peter Wilkinson took this incredible picture on the River Almond in Perthshire, of a "Momma" beaver having a pamper grooming session on the bank before the kits came out to play.
Ross Tetlow
Ross Tetlow took this photograph of a meadow full of flowers and poppies on North Uist.
Jillian Neil
Jillian Neil's photograph of the Kelpies in Falkirk makes it look like its mane was blowing in the wind
Valerie Pegler
Valerie Pegler came across this lovely contrasting scene while out on a bike ride near Auchterarder.
Dave Gibson
Dave Gibson looking north from Eshaness Lighthouse on Shetland.
Lindsey Mainds
Lindsey Mainds' 10-year-old daughter, Grace, loves this rope swing next to the wheat fields opposite her house in Ormiston, East Lothian.
Ian Pirrie
Ian Pirrie took this shot of the Bass Rock from Seacliff Harbour.
Aimee Rush
Aimee Rush took this picture of her children enjoying the warm weather this week on holiday in the Isle of Harris at Luskentyre beach.
John Inglis
John Inglis captured a moody Duart Castle from the ferry en route to Mull.
Darren McAllister
Darren McAllister took this great shot from Albert Quay in Aberdeen Harbour
Jim McCumesty
Jim McCumesty was hoping to photograph red squirrels at Morton Loch in Tentsmuir Forest, Fife, so was surprised by this cheeky woodpecker taking their hazelnuts.
John Donnelly
John Donnelly having lunch on the Bad Step near Loch Coruisk, Skye.
Allan Pettigrew
Allan Pettigrew took this photo while walking on the beach at Rackwick bay in Hoy.
Jenny Mill
Jenny Mill said she came across the amazing caves of Caiplie when walking the Fife Coastal Path. She said: "They look like they belong in Arizona or the Grand Canyon instead of Scotland."
David Francis
David Francis took this incredible picture of Bow Fiddle Rock at sunrise.
Mark Coles
Mark Coles bumped into Frank at Glasgow Central Station where he was collecting money on the concourse for an ex-servicemen’s charity.
Andrew White
Andrew White took this picture of his niece, Lorna, competing at Glamis Country Fair and Horse Trials. As a result she has now qualified for Badminton next year.
Gordon Mckechnie
Gordon Mckechnie said he could only imagine how bad the midgies must be at this otherwise idyllic waterside house by the Crinan Canal.
Lesley Wortley
Lesley Wortley saw a lot of people enjoying their trip on the Waverley as it departed Ayr harbour.
Jim Innes
Jim Innes watched a beach gallop as part of the Musselburgh Festival
Steven Neish
Steven Neish saw a hungry seal travel from fisherman to fisherman along the Fraserburgh coast in search of an easy meal.
John McQuade
John McQuade captured the lines and curves of the River Clyde in black and white.
Tommy Stuart
Tommy Stuart said he managed to snap his 15-month-old daughter, Betty, as she caught her first sight of an airplane as they waited for their flight from Tiree to Glasgow.
Joyce Grieves
Joyce Grieves saw this hare washing its face at Findo Gask in Tibbermore.
Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson said this swan was glowing in the evening sun as it snuggled down on Spynie Loch.
William Johnston
William Johnston said The Falls of Bruar look like a scene out of a medieval fantasy.
Liz Rodger
In the shadows: Liz Rodger said the setting sun gave this shadow on East Haven beach in Angus.

