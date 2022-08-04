Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan's gold is better than mine, says mum Liz
- Published
Watching Eilish McColgan's 10,000m victory in the Commonwealth Games was "100 times better" than winning the event herself, her mum Liz has said.
Roared on by a raucous Birmingham crowd, Eilish won gold following a stunning last lap on Wednesday night.
The win means she has emulated her mother's success in 1986 and 1990.
The pair have spoken of their elation after a night of historic success for Team Scotland.
Eilish clung on in the closing stages of the long-distance event only to blow away her Kenyan rival Irine Cheptai in the home straight.
Her time of 30:48:60 beat the previous Commonwealth Games record of 31:27.83, set by Kenyan Salina Kosgei in 2002.
Liz – a two-time Commonwealth champion over 10,000m, as well as a world champion in 1991 and Olympic silver-medallist in 1988 – said watching the triumph track-side was "amazing".
She told the BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "As an athlete myself you have fond memories of having success and whatever but when it's your own children it's like 100 times better.
"It's just one of those really special moments and I was just thankful I was actually in the stadium and able to experience how the home support helped lift her to that gold medal.
"It was just one of those really, really special moments that probably will never come along again but it was just a great atmosphere and just really exciting and nerve-wracking to be part of it."
Liz, who also coaches her daughter, added that without the backing of the Birmingham crowd "the last 150m would never have happened".
Eilish, who has overcome injury and setbacks at major events, said the victory was years in the making.
The 31-year-old told the BBC: "I feel like at this stage in my career I'm getting stronger both physically and mentally and I believe that I can do it now.
"It's just nice to know it's heading in the right direction even though I'm getting older I'm definitely still making progress every single year."
However, she hinted that we shouldn't expect to see her heroics on the track for much longer.
Looking ahead to the 2024 Olympics, she said: "I'm just excited now to head into Paris. For me the next chapter will be on the roads and racing marathons.
"So this was a nice way to sort of end the track chapter and I'm just excited now for a new challenge and what lies ahead."
The Scot is scheduled to compete in the 5,000m on Sunday, though her mother said that would depend on "how her hamstrings held up".
Eilish added: "Sadly there won't be any celebrating until the start of October when I finish my season. I also have the 5,000m here on Sunday as well so there' still a huge part of the season left.
"I'll get my chance to celebrate, but another couple of months from now."