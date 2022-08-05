Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
By Jack Ewing
BBC Scotland news
- Published
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000.
The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s.
It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in Glasgow or Edinburgh. It is well below the average price of a London property at £536,000.
The 28 acre island has been empty for several years and needs renovation before it can be lived on again.
Pladda was sold by the Arran Estate 30 years ago to fashion designers Derek and Sally Morten - its current owners.
Listed with Knight Frank, the property is 31 miles from Glasgow, and can be reached via boat from Ardrossan on the mainland.
More than 100 species of birds have been recorded on the island.
The island's lighthouse has been automated from Edinburgh since 1990.
Views stretch across the Kintyre and Ayrshire coasts, to Ailsa Craig and even Northern Ireland on a clear day
The sale comes at a time when house prices recently reached a record high. The average UK house price reached £294,845 in June.
Scotland has an average price of £201,549, Wales is £219,281 and Northern Ireland is £187,833 according to mortgage lender Halifax.