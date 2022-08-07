Scotland's papers: Ukrainian refugee baby born and ferry spending

Scotland's papers: Ukrainian refugee baby born and ferry spendingPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The first baby to a Ukrainian refugee in Scotland has been born, writes the Sunday Mail. Anna Chichur gave birth to baby Alasa at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after fleeing her home in Odesa while pregnant.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with claims that the SNP spent money designated for small business Covid recovery on building two scandal-hit ferries.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports that business leaders have urged the Tory leadership rivals to take urgent action to protect Scottish jobs. Candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were warned firms and jobs could be at risk as the cost of living crisis worsens.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday is reporting that exam results will be "manipulated" to increase failure rate. An education specialist says the results will seem better than 2019 but worse than last year, a claim the Scottish government has called "utterly ludicrous".Image caption, The Sunday Times reports that Rishi Sunak has pledged to introduce another multibillion-pound package to help ease the cost of living crisis, saying the country faces a stark choice between "clear-eyed realism and starry-eyed boosterism". The paper reports the former chancellor said it was "wrong" of his Tory leadership rival Liz Truss to rule out further direct support for households this winter.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph says Liz Truss plans to "rush through tax cuts" up to six months earlier than planned as the foreign secretary pledged to "look at what more can be done" to tackle the rising cost of living.Image caption, The National is reporting that Conservatives' attempts to "browbeat" Scots will not save the Union. It also says a former chief Cabinet adviser has warned the UK government it would have to set out conditions for an independence referendum.Image caption, The Sunday Express says that Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on child grooming gangs by "locking up offenders for life". The paper says the former chancellor blamed "political correctness" for the "country's failure to get to grips" with the crime. The paper also carries a picture of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who has died after a legal battle between his parents and doctors.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday focuses on the aftermath of the "Wagatha Christie" libel case - reporting that one of the parties in the case, Rebekah Vardy, is facing criticism from friends of her former agent.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.