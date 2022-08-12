Your pictures of Scotland: 5-12 Aug

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 5 and 12 August.

Anna Holland
Anna Holland captured this scene of daughter Helena reading to 31-year-old pony Smartie at Muirfield Riding Therapy near Gullane.
Nic Wells
An impressive view from the Rest and Be Thankful submitted by Nic Wells.
Catherine Cains and Thomas Gaffney
The rescue whippets Seamus and Patrick from East Sussex on holidays - and clearly enjoying them - at North Berwick, from Catherine Cains and Thomas Gaffney.
Steve Wilson
This ace view from Newport in Fife overlooking the local tennis club and over to Dundee on a bright afternoon was sent in by Steve Wilson.
Charlie Gilmore
Charlie Gilmore submitted this image from the Eagle's Nest bothy on the Isle of Lewis.
Hannah Young
"I'm not telling you where I found these delicious chanterelle mushrooms," says Hannah Young.
Martin Cohen
Martin Cohen captured these lively dolphins during a holiday on the Isle of Mull.
Don McGill
Don McGill's daughter Tess is standing on the submerged foundations of a crannog in Loch Lubnaig.
Claire Rogerson
A colourful floral scene at Hymish Harbour, Isle of Tiree, from Claire Rogerson.
Gwyneth Jones
"Visit to Dumfries Show on Saturday - smaller than the other competitors this little horse seemed to be flying over the jumps," says Gwyneth Jones.
Faye Scammell
"Ruby the Collie cross Yorkie enjoying the freedom of a stubble field and hay bale jumping in Dunbar, East Lothian," says Faye Scammell.
Carol Brown
Carol Brown was at the Glenisla Classic Car Show when she spotted this distinctive vehicle.
Jo Buxton
Jo Buxton was looking for somewhere peaceful to walk the dogs and found Loch Turret near Crieff.
Liz Rodger
"Loved the symmetry of this beautiful fern, found on a visit to Hospitalfield House, Arbroath," says Liz Rodger.
Alex Mackintosh
Alex Mackintosh works as a mobile barber in the Highlands but has taken up photography as a hobby. He might have his work cut out with this particular customer.
Caryn Young
Caryn Young sent in the "glorious sight" of the sunflower maze at Gloagburn Farm, Perth.
Ian Niven
"Delighted with this photo of a nuthatch captured during a wee trip to Queen Elizabeth Forest Park in Aberfoyle," says Ian Niven.
Sandy McGrattan
Late afternoon on Loch Ettrick in the Forest of Ae from Sandy McGrattan.
Alan Sanders
"Impressed by the new Stockingfield Bridge on the Forth and Clyde canal," says Alan Sanders. "How many bridges in Scotland have a dedicated viewing platform?"
Bryan Wark
Bryan Wark sent in this image of a campfire burning with the sunset over Arran in the background.
Graham Paton
"Juggling axes on fire and riding a large unicycle," says Graham Paton. "Hunter Way calls this the unicycle of death - taken on Saturday at the Mound."
Gordon Stewart
Ardrossan Harbour with Arran on the horizon from Gordon Stewart.
Gerry McGuire
Retired postie Gerry McGuire waited patiently to catch this shot of Lady's Tower at Ruby Bay, Elie.
Keiran Barclay
Early morning on the Firth of Forth captured while prawn fishing on the trawler Maxine by Keiran Barclay.
Gary Marshallsay
Gary Marshallsay took this photo of the spectacular cliffs and sea views during a walk on St Ninian's Isle on his first visit to Shetland.
Jacki Gordon
"Ollie peeking through the sash window as he stays cool indoors, and no - he has not been trying out my eyeliner," says Jacki Gordon.
Brian Colston
Brian Colston spotted this beautiful water lily in a pond in Aberfeldy during the week.
Alan Tough
"This team made short work of harvesting the field of barley next to our house in Elgin," says Alan Tough.
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart captured this Scotch Argus butterfly stopping off on his fianceé's trainer, on a "stunning walk" in Glenborrodale, Ardnamurchan.
Stuart McMillan
Stuart McMillan's daughter Iona was "keen to bivvy out on top of a Munro before she went back to school". Here she is on Ben Cruachan with teddy bear Joan.
Oscar Tollast
"An evening walk through Braidburn Valley Park, Edinburgh, on Wednesday evening. A hidden gem," says Oscar Tollast.

