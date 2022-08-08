Finance Secretary Kate Forbes gives birth to baby girl
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has given birth to a baby girl - saying she and her husband Ali MacLennan are "delighted".
The SNP MSP said her daughter had been named Naomi MacLennan, and weighed 7lb 13oz when she was born on Thursday.
On Twitter, she wrote: "Can't thank the midwives and nurses in Raigmore and in the community enough".
Ms Forbes will now take a period of maternity leave, and will return at some point in 2023.
The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch married her husband last summer in the Highlands, following re-election for a second term.
'Welcome to the world'
Following the birth of Naomi at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on 4 August, she said: "Our family would like to record our most sincere thanks to the midwifery and nursing team at Raigmore for all their help.
"They were with us every step of the way, regularly going beyond the call of duty in their care and compassion for both me and Naomi."
Ms Forbes said it had been hard not to think of pregnant women or new mothers in war zones.
"My prayer is that little girls around the world, like Naomi, grow up in a world of greater peace and security," she added.
❤️ Lovely news. Welcome to the world, Naomi - and many congratulations, Kate & Ali. https://t.co/YgObSb9rBn— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 8, 2022
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations, writing: "Lovely news. Welcome to the world, Naomi - and many congratulations, Kate & Ali."
Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is covering the role of finance secretary while Ms Forbes is on maternity leave, tweeted: "Wonderful news and a lovely warm welcome to Naomi. Best wishes to you all."