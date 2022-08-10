Main stage at Glasgow's Junction 1 to be removed after complaints
- Published
The main stage of a Glasgow music venue is to be removed after locals complained about excessive noise.
The city council has taken action against Junction 1 in Oatlands following an "urgent meeting".
More than 200 noise complaints were made about concerts held over the past two weekends.
Upcoming events scheduled to be held on the open-air main stage have been moved to a smaller garden venue and an indoor area.
The 5,000 capacity southside site, which opened earlier this year, hosted a three-day festival from 29 to 31 July featuring artists such as Groove Armada and Kelis.
Last weekend Glasgow City Council said it received 120 complaints last weekend while a further 95 were submitted the previous weekend.
'Insane volume'
Locals voiced their frustration on social media, with many complaining that they weren't notified about noisy events.
People living further away in Dalmarnock, Rutherglen and Cambuslang also shared concerns about the venue.
One person tweeted: "I live in Cambuslang and it is vibrating my windows, disturbing my child's sleep four nights a week."
On the closing night of last month's festival, another Twitter user posted: "What the hell? Junction 1 taking the proverbial this afternoon and evening.
"Some of us have work in the morning. How is this allowed? Insane volume for being so close to residential areas."
'Breach of licensing conditions'
On Wednesday Glasgow City Council announced its licensing and environmental health officers had held a meeting with the licence holder for Junction 1 to discuss noise complaints and a "breach of licensing conditions last weekend".
A spokesman added: "As a result of this meeting, the main stage will no longer be used for future events. It will be removed and future events will be held in the smaller garden area and an indoor area.
"In addition to this, the licence holder will issue letters to residents in Oatlands and Rutherglen explaining the temporary nature of the venue and the steps which will be taken to address the noise complaints."
The spokesman added environmental health officers will attend the site on Saturday when the next event is due to take place to monitor noise levels and will continue them for the remainder of the temporary licence.
Junction 1 has been approached for comment.