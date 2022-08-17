Police treat disappearance of Edinburgh pensioner as murder
- Published
Detectives who are treating the disappearance of a pensioner as murder have arrested two men.
Peter Coshan, 75, was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh at about 23:50 on 11 August and was reported missing the next day.
Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Mr Coshan, from the Stockbridge area of the city, is presumed dead but his body has not been found.
Detectives are appealing to the public for information.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick said extensive inquiries were ongoing to trace Mr Coshan - a former biology teacher at Edinburgh's Fettes College.
He added: "I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Peter's disappearance to contact police as a matter of urgency.
"Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital so please do pass it on to officers.
"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team."
Members of the public can choose to remain anonymous when submitting information.