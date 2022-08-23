Papers of former PM Arthur Balfour bought for the nation
Thousands of items from the family archive of former Prime Minister Arthur Balfour have been bought by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
Arthur Balfour was Prime Minister from 1902 to 1905 and was one of the delegates at the Versailles peace conference in 1919.
The collection includes letters from Winston Churchill and the controversial 1917 Balfour Declaration.
NRS expert Dr Alan Borthwick called it the first major collection in 10 years.
The Balfour family were well-connected in scientific, artistic and political circles.
Arthur Balfour is known as the author of the 1917 Balfour Declaration, conferring British support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine.
Several family members, including Lady Frances Balfour (1858-1931), were closely involved with the women's suffrage movement.
The items cover 20m of shelving space and were bought for just over £500,000.
Among the collection are letters from politicians such as Winston Churchill, David Lloyd George, Bonar Law, Stanley Baldwin and Austen Chamberlain.
There are also letters from scientists including Charles Darwin, artists Sir Edward Burne-Jones, Sir Philip Burne-Jones and Augustus John, and suffragette campaigners Millicent Fawcett and Dame Ethel Smyth.
Neil Gray, the Scottish culture minister, said the collection "offers insights into the life of an influential Scottish family over a huge period of history".
He said: "The public ownership of the Balfour archive not only ensures that it is preserved whole and in Scotland forever, but that the public and researchers have the opportunity to see and study it.
"I look forward to finding out more about the highlights in this collection once National Records of Scotland have carried out further detailed research on its content."
The collection has been on loan to the NRS, from the family, since the 1960s.
Documents in the collection are available to view in the NRS public search room in General Register House.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Michael Brander and Lord Balfour, said: "Our forebear, Arthur James Balfour, was at the centre of many pivotal events over his remarkable life and the dilemmas he faced, including Irish home rule, free trade and unwarranted aggression in Europe, still resonate today.
"We are delighted that his papers have found a permanent home at the National Records of Scotland for future scholarship."