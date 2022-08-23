Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after taking Scottish title
- Published
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship.
Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.
The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday evening, describing how he had overcome three punctures to win the race.
The former Commonwealth Games cyclist set a new record time for completing the West Highland Way in 2020.
Wardell, who lived in Glasgow, had been racing mountain bikes since his early 20s, but only turned professional earlier this year.
His win at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday was described as a "show of incredible resilience" by British Cycling after Wardell managed to catch the early race leaders to take the win.
Recalling the race the day after on The Nine, he said: "To be honest, it was a bit of a disaster, but I just have to keep on trucking and keep racing.
"I guess I still felt confident that I'd be able to catch the leaders and win so I just gave it my best shot - what more can you do?"
'Our champion, our friend'
The Scottish Cross Country Association, which runs the mountain bike race series, said it was "devastated" to relay the news that Wardell had died overnight.
A statement on the association's Facebook page said: "Our deepest sympathy to his friends, family and loved ones.
"He will be truly missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories.
"I'm sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab. Our Champion, Our Inspiration, Our Friend."