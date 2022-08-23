Bin strikes to go ahead across Scotland despite new pay offer
- Published
Bin strikes across Scottish local authorities will go ahead this week despite a new pay offer being made.
Trade unions queried a previous offer of a 5% uplift, saying they needed more detail about how it would impact the lowest paid members.
Cosla, the body representing local government, said it had a productive meeting with trade unions on Tuesday.
But Unison and Unite said no agreement had been reached and called for more funding from the Scottish government.
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government, said the union was "a long way" from agreement.
She said: "Cosla negotiated within the cost envelope that leaders mandated them but that simply isn't enough and goes nowhere near matching the pay offer provided to council workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
She added: "The only thing that both parties could agree on is that we need the urgent intervention from the deputy first minister to put additional funding in place and both will be writing to the deputy first minister to that effect today."
Unite added the revised pay offer was not good enough and it wanted to see a "flat cash offer" of £3,000 per employee.
Local authorities had initially proposed a 3.5% increase before upping their offer to 5%, with the minimum hourly rate also to be raised to £10.50.
Members from the Unite and GMB unions are also involved in the pay dispute. Cosla said it hoped they would consult with their members on the fresh offer.
Hundreds of GMB and Unite union members in Edinburgh's waste and recycling service have already begun a strike which was planned to last until 30 August.
School and nursery staff in nine Scottish council areas are also to go on strike for three days next month in the same pay row.
Unison said a total of 13,000 members would be involved.
It will see schools, early years centres and nurseries disrupted in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and Stirling.
The unions represent workers including school catering staff, cleaners, caretakers, teaching assistants and early years practitioners.
The prospect of the rubbish piling up across Scotland is now very real.
From Wednesday, there will be bin strikes in all four big Scottish cities and many other council areas.
The issue is pay - but improving on the current 5% pay offer may be difficult.
Councils originally offered staff 2%. They increased the offer to 3.5% after the Scottish government gave them an extra £140m.
Then, as the effects of the strike in Edinburgh started to be felt, they agreed to use more of their own resources to increase the offer to 5%.
Many councils would argue they simply do not have the money to raise the pay offer further.
The Scottish government argues it has had to make hard choices to give councils the extra £140m which helped fund the improved pay offer.
So who will end up paying to resolve the dispute?
Is there a bin strike in my area?
Refuse workers in Edinburgh began industrial action on 18 August. Bin collectors from 14 other councils will begin their strike on 24 August:
Aberdeen
Angus
Clackmannanshire
Dundee
East Ayrshire
East Lothian
East Renfrewshire
Edinburgh,
Falkirk
Glasgow
Highland
Inverclyde
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
West Lothian
A further seven councils will see refuse collections halted from 26 August:
Aberdeenshire
North Lanarkshire
Stirling
Highland
Midlothian
Orkney
Perth and Kinross
Where are school and nursery staff set to strike?
Industrial action by staff in schools, nurseries and early years' centres in nine council areas are scheduled to walk out on 6, 7 and 8 September:
Aberdeenshire
Clackmannanshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow City
Inverclyde
Orkney
North Lanarkshire
Stirling
South Lanarkshire