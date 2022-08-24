Rab Wardell: The cyclist who could do anything on a bike
- Published
Rab Wardell has been hailed as a brilliant cyclist who could do anything on a bike, following his sudden death.
The 37-year-old died on Tuesday morning – just two days after winning the MTB XC mountain bike championships in Dumfries and Galloway.
His partner, Olympic track cycling champion Katie Archibald, said he suffered a cardiac arrest while in bed next to her.
Tributes have since flooded in from the cycling community.
Record-breaker
Wardell, who lived in Glasgow, had raced mountain bikes since he was a teenager but only turned professional earlier this year.
He won the last of his many cycling titles on Sunday at the Scottish MTB XC Championships – despite enduring three punctures.
Originally from Dunfermline, he hit the headlines in 2020 after setting a new record time for cycling the West Highland Way.
He completed the 96 mile (154km) route – which passes along loch shores, through open moorlands and around mountain sides – in nine hours 14 minutes and 32 seconds.
The record stood for a year before being beaten by professional road cyclist Connor Swift, in a time of eight hours, 32 minutes and 28 seconds.
Wardell also represented Team Scotland in the 2006 Commonwealth Games, taking part in both mountain biking and road cycling events.
He won medals in multiple Scottish and British championships, as well as travelling around the globe to compete – including a victory in the Race The World USA event.
'Beacon of hope'
Wardell has been described as exceptional both on and off the bike.
Former professional cyclist James McCallum hailed his friend as someone who mastered all forms of the sport.
He told BBC Scotland: "Rab was very diverse. If he wasn't riding a mountain bike he was on a BMX.
"If he wasn't riding a BMX he was on his road bike.
"He always had a bike between his legs. He was always having fun when he was in those moments."
Cyclist and close friend Rob Friel added: "He raced at the top level in road, mountain bike and enduro – but he also learned how to do a back flip on the bike.
"Not many people can do all that."
Mr McCallum said his friend was like "a little brother" to him, adding: "He was a standout beacon of hope and determination to anyone in our community in cycling.
"He was always such a happy, outgoing and understanding individual."
He continued: "He'll be missed worldwide - and that's not even trying to sugar-coat it.
"Legacy and legend are two words I think every single person will nod their head at when they think of Rab and talk of Rab."
Mr Friel said he was "numb with shock" after hearing the news of Wardell's death.
"Rab had a contagious energy in everything he did and was a really well-liked figure in Scottish cycling," Mr Friel said.
"Rab always wanted to ride, but he was an amazing coach too. He could coach an elite rider or he could coach a beginner or a child.
"Whatever the discipline or whatever the level, he could tune in to you."
Olympic gold medallists Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Laura Kenny and Lizzy Yarnold also sent messages of support.
Seven-time Olympic champion Hoy posted: "Can't believe this. Utterly heartbreaking.
"Rest in peace Rab."
Kenny, a five-time Olympic gold medallist, replied to Archibald: "Thinking of you this morning."
And Yarnold, Britain's most successful Winter Olympian, added: "All my love Katie, what an awful time."
Scottish Cycling said it was "devastated" to confirm the death of its former employee and international mountain biker Wardell.
"We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him," the organisation wrote on Twitter.