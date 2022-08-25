SQA strike action to 'severely delay' student appeals - union warns
- Published
Up to 22,000 student appeals will be "severely delayed" after workers voted in favour of strike action, a trade union has warned.
Staff at the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) opted to go on strike after they voted down a "derisory" pay offer that ranged from 1.7% to 4%.
Unite confirmed that the strikes will happen on 8, 15 and 16 September.
The SQA has said it will continue to discuss the pay offer with unions and the Scottish government.
Unite represents hundreds of workers at the exams body.
It has hit out at the pay offer as the retail price index of inflation has soared to 11.8% - a figure it says is a 40-year high.
The Scottish government announced in June that the SQA was to be scrapped as part of a "substantial" overhaul of education.
The exams body is to be broken up and replaced, with pupils, parents and teachers to be consulted on changes.
Job roles
Three new education bodies will be created - a qualifications body, a national agency for Scottish education, and an independent inspection body.
Just under 86% of SQA workers supported strike action on a turnout of just under 79%.
An overtime ban and ban on accrual of time off in lieu will also be in effect from 8 September to 30 November.
The SQA will confirm the results of priority appeals to UCAS on 6 September. In terms of standard appeals, the appeals service opened on 9 August and the deadline for centres to submit these is 2 September.
The industrial action will disrupt the standard appeals stage of the process. Priority appeals will not be affected.
Concerns have been raised about a lack of assurances over job roles and locations, conditions and pay within any new organisation.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite's SQA members have emphatically supported strike action due to a derisory pay offer which is worth as low as 1.7% for some workers.
"There are serious concerns over education reform in Scotland, and specifically what this means for the jobs of our members going forward. These concerns have in no way, shape or form been addressed. Unite will always defend our members' jobs, pay and conditions."
The Scottish government's education secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, has said scrapping the exams body "won't happen overnight".
Instead, the government has committed to the new model being fully operational by 2024.
Unite industrial officer Alison MacLean said its members were "disillusioned, frustrated and angry", as the union maintained that it would be "impossible" for the new operating model to be in place this year without the "legitimate concerns" of its members being addressed.
'Very disappointed'
Ms MacLean said: "Not only have they been offered a brutal real terms pay cut, but they have, in effect, been locked-out of the ongoing discussions surrounding education reform.
"Meaningful dialogue and an opportunity for staff to shape the discussions was promised to us in light of the vast experience of our members. Hundreds of workers could see their job roles and conditions being significantly altered yet none of us are any the wiser on what this proposed reform will mean on a day-to day basis."
A spokesman for the SQA said: "We fully recognise the impact that the cost of living is having on staff and remain in close dialogue with the trade unions with a view to reaching a fair outcome on pay. As a public sector employer funded by the Scottish government, we are working with the Scottish government to seek agreement to improve our pay offer.
"We are very disappointed that industrial action has been called before the dispute resolution process has concluded. However, as always our primary focus is on learners, and it is important to stress that anyone waiting for the outcome of a priority appeal to secure a university place or job will be unaffected."