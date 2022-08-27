Scotland's papers: Energy hikes to wipe out savings

Scotland's papers: Energy hikes to wipe out savingsPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, News that Ofgem's energy price cap will rise 80% to an average of £3,549 for homes from October dominates Scotland's front pages. The Herald reports that the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has warned that gas and electricity could become "a luxury only the wealthy can afford".Image caption, The Daily Mail leads on warnings that six million families could see their savings wiped out by the "unprecedented" hikes, adding that "a second raid on family budgets is expected before Christmas".Image caption, The Times says the worst is yet to come, with forecasts suggesting the cap could rise as high as £7,000 by April, and reports that Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has become the first senior minister to suggest households should cut their energy use. It also says inflation could remain high until September next year and that the Bank of England will face pressure to further increase interest rates, with an estimated rise to 4.25% by May.Image caption, The Chancellor told the Daily Telegraph that even middle earners on salaries of £45,000 will need help from the government to pay their energy bills. Speaking in an interview, Mr Zahawi said the options being drawn up for the next prime minister include a price cap freeze, an increase in benefits, and a loan scheme for energy suppliers.Image caption, Liz Truss is set to reverse a commitment that there will be "no handouts" if she become prime minister by pledging to give pensioners an extra winter fuel payment, reports the i.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with a pledge by Boris Johnson that more support to help with bills is on the way. The paper quotes the outgoing prime minister saying: "We could see this coming, that's why we put the steps in place that we have. You shouldn't forget the pipeline of cash stretching throughout the autumn."Image caption, The Daily Record says desperate Scots could be forced to live without energy from the grid through the winter.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that people are taking to the streets to protest about the rising energy costs, and strikes are continuing as Royal Mail staff took their first day of industrial action.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that four police officers are being investigated over an allegation of assault on a female police constable at a colleague's barbecue.Image caption, The National leads on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's international reputation. Sarajevo-based news anchor Ika Ferrer Gotic from N1, a news channel affilated with CNN, told the paper the “respect” shown for Ms Sturgeon by the international media is the “complete opposite” to her portrayal in the UK.Image caption, Ferry problems continue to make the news as a major golf tournament in South Uist was disrupted by the cancellation of a crossing from Mallaig. The Press and Journal reports that CalMac passengers were left "scrambling for alternative boats" and the Askernish Open and local businesses were affected.Image caption, Tributes to a talented young kayaker who died in Norway make the front page of The Courier. A celebration of 20-year-old Robert Eggleston's life was held on Stanley beach.Image caption, A serial thief was caught by DNA left on a drink can left a during a break-in at a house, the Evening Express reports.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph leads with a court story about a woman who posted revenge porn images to her lover's wife.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne believes his home is haunted by ghosts. The paper says the claims have "absolutely nothing to do with his boozy rock 'n' roll past. No, sir..."Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.