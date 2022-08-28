Scotland's papers: Starvation warnings and tax changes considered

Scotland's papers: Starvation warnings and tax changes consideredPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The cost of living crisis is prominent in the papers again. Scotland on Sunday delivers a stark warning that people living in the most remote and northerly areas could "freeze or starve" as energy bills go up 80%.Image caption, The Sunday Post also leads with warnings that the soaring fuel bills could lead to people dying, with Scots families being the most at risk in the UK. It writes that about 470,000 homes in Scotland are on expensive pre-paid meters.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday leads with an exclusive report on the £7bn dividends paid out to ScottishPower shareholders in the 14 years since Spanish company Iberdrola took control.Image caption, A report on the "catastrophic failure" that caused the energy crisis by the UK government makes the front page of The Sunday National under the headline How the Tories Turned the Lights Out.Image caption, The Sunday Mail reports that "mega-rich" Conservative MP Alister Jack is getting taxpayer money to heat his second home - and calls him tone deaf as millions face crippling energy bills.Image caption, The Sunday Times' Scotland edition says the SNP is considering increasing taxes for higher earners as it tries to ease the public spending crisis.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph reports that Liz Truss, currently favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, is considering a "nuclear" VAT cut of 5%. The paper says the measure, modelled on Gordon Brown's response to the 2008 financial crisis, would cost the government £38.4bn a year, but would save the average household £1,300.Image caption, A health warning over bin strikes makes the front page of the Scottish Sunday Express, which writes that decontamination may be needed in the streets as rubbish piles up.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that a former banker has claimed a £200,000 donation he made to Prince Charles's Dumfries House project has effectively been stolen after an ethics committee ruled he was not an appropriate donor.Image caption, And the Sun on Sunday reports that Prince Andrew's "loyal" daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have asked Prince Charles to allow their dad to return to royal duties.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.