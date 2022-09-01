Scotland's papers: PM ceremony at Balmoral and hunt for tutor's body

Image caption,

The National carries comments made by the ambassador for the Scottish Business Network (SBN) in Washington DC that Scotland has a "premier brand across sectors" and a "brand that opens doors". Ian Houston, who formerly worked in the US Congress on policy staff, said leaders in Scotland "do not realise how well received the brand is". The paper says former SNP MP Stephen Gethins has said the brand goes beyond that enjoyed by most countries or states which are fully independent and better use must be made of it when it comes to economic recovery.