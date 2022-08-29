Parents urged to take up child flu vaccine offer
Parents and carers of children aged two to five are being encouraged to have them vaccinated against flu.
Appointment letters are being sent out for children not yet in school, inviting them to get the free vaccine which is given as a nasal spry.
Being vaccinated also reduces the risk of children passing flu on to more vulnerable family members.
Primary and secondary pupils will be given the spray at school between September and December.
Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: "Flu can be serious, even for healthy children and young people. That's why all children aged two up to secondary school pupils in S6 are being offered the flu vaccine.
"I'd urge all parents and carers of children aged two to five to look out for their child's appointment letter and get their child vaccinated ahead of winter."
Parents and carers of school children are also being reminded to return completed consent forms to schools if they wish their child to receive the vaccine.
Secondary pupils can self-consent.
Ms Todd added: "Schools are back but we want to keep flu out. Getting your child vaccinated can help prevent them getting sick and requiring time off school and away from other activities."
In a small number of cases, the nasal spray may not be suitable, and the vaccine can be given as an injection in the arm instead.