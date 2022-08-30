Scotland's papers: Strike options 'exhausted' and last orders for pubs

Scotland's papers: Strike options 'exhausted' and last orders for pubsPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The ongoing council pay row makes a few of Scotland's front pages. The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon's comment that all options for increasing the pay offer have been "exhausted". The first minister tweeted to say she wished she could offer more help to councils, but that Scottish government budgets were "finite".Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with the rejection of the latest pay offer by unions on Monday and says strikes will continue. It pictures growing piles of rubbish in Glasgow's George Square.Image caption, The rejected pay offer also makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express, which says "the rubbish piles up". It also claims that moves to stop further industrial action, affecting schools and nurseries next week, are now in doubt.Image caption, Another picture of piles of rubbish, this one outside Perth Concert Hall, leads the front of The Courier. The paper also quotes Nicola Sturgeon who tweeted: "If we could go further, we would."Image caption, "What a mess" writes The Herald as it also pictures a messy George Square. It reports the 5% pay offer has been rejected by unions, one of them describing it as "a waste of precious time".Image caption, The cost of living is the other main story and, in particular, energy bills. The Metro headlines with "Last orders for pubs" as it reports thousands of pubs will be forced to close if the government does not help them with "rocketing fuel bills". It says bosses at six of the country's biggest chains report a 300% increase in running costs, while customers have less money to spend at the bar.Image caption, Edinburgh Evening News gives its front page to the same story, reporting that pubs - and brewers - will "go bust in months". It says without government intervention, there could be serious and irreversible damage to the sector.Image caption, Energy prices also lead the P&J, which reports that Shetlanders are facing £10,000 bills next year, double the UK average. It says that 96% of people there will be in fuel poverty and that a household would need to have an income of £104,000 to avoid it.Image caption, In the i newspaper, we learn that Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss will not reveal her plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis until after she takes office because she has not had "data and information from the Treasury". The paper says that detailed meetings to help fight soaring energy bills are not taking place despite pressure on Ms Truss to reassure her party and the public that measures are ready if she wins.Image caption, The Evening Express reports a shortage of volunteers to staff charity shops. It says this is an issue due to the need for such stores during the worsening cost of living crisis.Image caption, Liz Truss will approve a series of oil and gas drilling licenses in the North Sea in one of her first acts as prime minister, says The Times. The move, according to the paper, is part of a long-term plan to secure Britain's energy security.Image caption, "Another bombshell interview" with the Duchess of Sussex makes the front of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports that the Sussexes' "rift" with the Royal Family could deepen after a 6,400-word magazine article where Meghan made a series of "apparent swipes", warning she could "say anything" now that she has left the Firm.Image caption, The Sussexes also make the front of The Scottish Sun. It says Meghan has claimed Prince Harry told her "I lost my dad" during their split from the Royal Family. A spokeswoman for the duchess later said that Meghan was referring to her own father, from whom she is estranged, and was saying she hoped the same would not happen to her husband.Image caption, In The national, the SNP attack Labour over claims the party is proposing a ban on working together as it backs unionism.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on research that finds statins do not cause common aches and pains and those taking them are simply getting older. The paper says that GPs have been advised to offer patients greater reassurance about the drugs, which can protect against heart attacks and strokes. Researchers at Oxford University said they had "definitely" debunked the widespread belief that statins are a likely cause of muscle aches, the paper says.

The Daily Record leads with a court case involving former Hearts player Lee Makel and threats he allegedly made to his wife.

The Evening Telegraph leads with a story about a man who allegedly set himself alight while he was setting fire to his mother's car.

And very worrying news makes the front of the Daily Star of Scotland, which claims poisonous false widow spiders are "invading homes" and snakes are "on the loose" after being "dumped as expensive pets" in the cost-of-living crisis.