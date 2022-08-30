What's the story? Balamory celebrates 20th anniversary
By Jack Ewing
BBC Scotland news
- Published
A new generation of children will get to know what the story in Balamory is, as the popular TV show returns to the BBC iPlayer.
Balamory aired between 2002 and 2005 with 250 episodes of the popular show being filmed.
At its peak, the show attracted two million viewers a week in the UK with the show also being watched by millions more around the world.
Even the Pope was once rumoured to be a fan.
The show, which aired on Cbeebies, introduced a generation of children to iconic characters such as Miss Hoolie, PC Plum, Edie McCredie and Archie the inventor.
Balamory was set and partly filmed in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.
The show has one of the most recognisable theme tunes in children's TV - "What's the story in Balamory wouldn't you like to know?"
Juliet Cadzow, who played Edie McCredie told BBC Scotland she could not believe the show was 20 years old.
Edie drove the big yellow Balamory bus and was also a motor mechanic. She went to work by jumping down a fireman's pole.
"I was absolutely astonished when I was rung up and told it was 20 years of Balamory. I don't know where the time has gone," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"I think it was the first pre-school soap, it combined drama, documentary and fun activities for pre-school children. There was a lot of humour and good characters."
The show's stars have gone on to do very different things since Balamory last aired.
Julie Nimmo, who played teacher Miss Hoolie, has become one of Scotland's best known actresses appearing most recently in BBC Scotland's Scot Squad.
Andrew Agnew, who played policeman PC Plum, has become a regular on the panto circuit appearing in Peter Pan, Cinderella and Aladdin.
Miles Jupp, who played Archie the inventor (who famously lived in a bright pink castle), has gone on to appear in many TV and film roles such as Sherlock Holmes, Johnny English Reborn, Outnumbered and The Crown. Jupp has also had a successful career as a stand-up comedian.
Juliet Cadzow has appeared in shows including Doctor Who, Still Game and River City. However, it is her role as Edie McCredie in Balamory that remains one of her most recognisable.
"It is extraordinary. Even now, young 20-year-olds come up to me in restaurants and say 'oh you were Eadie MacCreddie. I just loved Balamory when I was young'. I was mobbed on a regular basis,"she added.
Mrs Cadzow believes the show will find a new audience now it has returned to the BBC iPlayer.
"I think its enduring I think its one that will just keep rolling and of course the audience changes all the time," she said.
During the show's run, it was not only shown in the UK but across Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada and South Africa.
Mrs Cadzow recalled a time she encountered "Balamory mania" when she stayed on the island during filming.
"There was one time in a hotel in Tobermory when it felt like we were rock stars," she said. "I couldn't get out the door of my bedroom because the corridors were mobbed with people trying to get my autograph. It was just extraordinary."
Episodes of Balamory are now available on BBC iPlayer.