Scotland's papers: PM in waiting and Truss' energy bill plan

Scotland's papers: PM in waiting and Truss' energy bill planPublished32 minutes ago

Image caption, Most of Monday's papers carry stories on Liz Truss' plans to help with soaring energy bills this winter. The i newspaper reports that Ms Truss, who it says is expected to be confirmed as the UK's next prime minister on Monday, is promising to "act immediately" over the cost-of-living crisis.Image caption, The Scotsman says Liz Truss will move rapidly to set out a new economic policy if she wins the leadership. She will announce a support package to deal with surging energy costs during her first week as prime minister - if she wins the Tory leadership on Monday.Image caption, The energy bills package could be worth £100bn, according to the Scottish Daily Express. Ms Truss says the nation has the "spirit, capability and attitude" to weather the crisis, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that energy bills could be frozen for millions of household this winter. Liz Truss' campaign sources and energy company insiders who have been consulted tell the paper that a freeze in some form is expected.Image caption, Liz Truss has said her plans to cut national insurance, which favour the rich, are "fair", according to the Metro. Calculations show that Truss' planned reversal of the recent rise in national insurance would benefit top earners by around £1,800 and the lowest earner by about £7 a year.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon has accused Liz Truss of wanting to "change the rules of democracy", reports The Herald. This comes after reports Ms Truss and her team are considering measures to require a higher vote threshold for a Yes victory than a simple majority vote.Image caption, The National says the first minister branded Liz Truss' proposals over a referendum as a "sign of fundamental weakness" that would dash the hopes of those campaigning for Scottish independence.Image caption, The Daily Record reports Ms Sturgeon has said Liz Truss will be a "disaster" as prime minister if she governs how she has campaigned, but she hopes for a "constructive" relationship with her.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads on government figures which show Scotland's most serious offenders were sentenced back to prison more than 1,500 times after they were freed before their sentences were up. The paper says criminals with jail terms of four or more years were released after serving as little as half of their sentences.Image caption, A body has been found in the search for an Abertay University lecturer reported missing from the Isle of Rum, says The Courier. Andrew Samuel, 59, from Fife, vanished on a dinghy on 30 August. A search recovered the dinghy two days later. Police confirmed the family of Andy Samuel had been informed of the discovery.Image caption, Edinburgh Evening News reports six new controlled parking zones have been approved for areas outside Edinburgh city centre.Image caption, The Press and Journal calls on the UK and Scottish government to award green freeport status to bids made for the Highlands and the north-east. The paper says never more than now has the world needed the expertise, the vision and the "sheer graft" of the north and north-east people.Image caption, The Sottish Sun reports Prince Harry did not meet with his brother, Prince William, despite the pair staying just half a mile away from each other. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been staying at Frogmore Cottage, near the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Windsor, during their brief visit to the UK, the paper says.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that Sport Aberdeen boss Alistair Robertson has warned pools and gyms face closure amid a "double whammy" of soaring costs combined with cancelled memberships.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a man whose victim needed nearly £8,000 of dental work has been ordered to pay a "token" compensation of just £270. Dale McClure carried out the assault outside a Dundee pub in March 2020. His victim was left severely injured and permanently disfigured, Perth Sheriff Court heard.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland reports that pubs across the country would need to put their prices up by 500% in order to stay afloat during the cost-of-living crisis without government help. The price of a pint may have to rise to £20 to meet rising costs, the paper says.