Scottish paper £20 and £50 notes must be used by October
Scottish paper banknotes are actively being removed from circulation across the country, as Polymer notes become more widely used.
The latest notes to be withdrawn from use are paper £20 and £50 notes, meaning people could be refused from using them from 1 October.
Businesses and shops will no longer be obliged to accept the paper notes from that date.
However, people will still be able to exchange them at their bank branch.
The Post Office will also continue to accept paper notes following the deadline, as will some building societies.
Since 2015, Polymer notes have replaced newly printed notes due to new security features and environmental benefits due to their longevity.
Scottish polymer notes now account for about 90% of £20 and 50% of £50 bank notes circulating in Scotland.
The Committee of Scottish Bankers (CSCB) announced the deadline on behalf of the Scottish note issuing banks - Royal Bank of Scotland, Clydesdale Bank, and Bank of Scotland.
Customers of these banks can exchange their paper notes free of charge, while non-customers can exchange notes from the issuing bank up to the amount of £250, provided they present valid photographic ID.
The £20 and £50 notes are the latest to be axed from circulation, as £5 and £10 paper notes were removed from use on 2 March 2018.
The deadline coincides with the Banks of England's deadline for withdrawing £20 and £50 paper notes from circulation, which is also on 30 September.