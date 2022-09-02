Fresh offer made in bid to avert Scottish council strikes
- Published
- comments
A fresh offer has been made to Scottish council workers in an attempt to prevent further strike action in a dispute over pay.
BBC Scotland understands the new offer will mean a bigger pay rise for most staff instead of special cost of living payments this year and next.
The details of the offer are now being scrutinised by the three big council unions - Unison, Unite and the GMB.
The unions had earlier said they were hopeful a deal could be agreed.
Council body Cosla said it hoped the new pay offer, which was made after an 11-hour meeting on Thursday hosted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, would mean next week's strikes would be suspended.
Unions have not yet said whether the industrial action will be called off.
Non-teaching school staff are due to strike for three days next week, which would close hundreds of schools and early years centres in 11 local authority areas.
Refuse workers have already held strikes in many parts of Scotland, with a week of further action scheduled to start next week.
Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla's human resources spokeswoman, said the revised offer showed that councils had "listened to the concerns of our workforce and have responded positively".
She added: "Council leaders have said consistently throughout these negotiations that we very much value and are grateful to the local government workforce."