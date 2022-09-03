Police Scotland 101 reports lost after website fault
Non-emergency reports sent to police during a 15-hour period last week may have been lost, Police Scotland has confirmed.
The force said messages sent through an online form between 15:00 on Wednesday and 06:00 on Thursday were not passed on to service centres.
The fault was the result of a problem at the company which hosts the Police Scotland website.
People should resubmit messages if they have not had a response.
Messages have been received as normal since 06:00 on Thursday and there is nothing to suggest an ongoing fault, Police Scotland said.
Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond added: "I would encourage anyone who sent a message through our online reporting forms during this time to resubmit them if you have not received a response.
"This can be done online or by calling Police Scotland on 101. In an emergency situation you should always call 999."