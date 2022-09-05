In Pictures: The 15 prime ministers appointed by the Queen
The Queen has appointed every prime minister since 1951, but Liz Truss will be the first invited to Scotland.
In a break with tradition, the new PM will not meet the Queen in London at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen has appointed each prime minister since Winston Churchill in 1951. Here are all 15 leaders from her 70-year reign.
Winston Churchill 1951 - 1955
Anthony Eden 1955 - 1957
Harold Macmillan 1957- 1963
Alec Douglas-Home 1963 - 1964
Harold Wilson 1964 - 1970
Edward Heath 1970 - 1974
Harold Wilson 1974 - 1976
James Callaghan 1976 - 1979
Margaret Thatcher 1979 - 1990
John Major 1990 - 1997
Tony Blair 1997 - 2007
Gordon Brown 2007 - 2010
David Cameron 2010 - 2016
Theresa May 2016 - 2019
Boris Johnson 2019 - 2022