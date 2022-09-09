Your pictures of Scotland: 2-9 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2 and 9 September.

ALLY CLELLAND
Beautiful sunset over North Uist, captured by Ally Clelland from the beach at a campsite near Carinish village.
Colin Mackie
A stunning sunset over the Clyde and Argyll hills from Helensburgh in a picture from Colin Mackie
Dave Richards
Dave Richards jumped off his bike to capture this sunset at Lossiemouth West Beach.
Maureen Ayr
Scout didn't know what to make of a group of swifts splashing down into the pond she had just been swimming in on a lovely warm evening, said Maureen Ayr.
Lorraine Campbell
A robin belting out a song from this treetop in Dumbarton took a wee bit of finding through the trees before Lorraine Campbell captured this photo.
Conny Rhode
Conny Rhode took this picture of a peaceful corner of Stirling Castle's Nether Bailey, with Stuc Odhar in the background, on a gusty day.
Megan Phillips
The island of Iona looking spectacular, thanks to Megan Phillips.
Samrat Manna
We love Samrat Manna's photo from a visit to the Isle of Skye.
Susan Cuthbertson
Another stunning sunset photographed by Susan Cuthbertson at Bunessan on the Ross of Mull.
Allan Mitchell
Dave the Jack Russell reflecting in the reflection of St Mary's Loch in the Scottish Borders in a photo by Allan Mitchell.
Kirstie Macmillan
"Nothing says welcome to the Highlands better than turquoise waters, purple flowers and distant mountains," said Kirstie Macmillan.
Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds took these snaps of his journey to and from Canna for the 10km Trail Race with the Cuillin Hills in the background.
Dianne Mcleish
Sunflowers at Byres Farm near Spey Bay in a picture by Dianne Mcleish
Chris Bell
Chris Bell sent us this picture of fantastic cloud reflections at Balmaha, near Loch Lomond.
Louise Love
Louise Love took this shot of a very strong aurora from the shores of Broadford Bay on Skye.
Viktória Tunde
Viktória Tunde enjoyed this stunning sunset and colourful boats at Portpatrick village.
Stewart Sim
This large Swan demanded to be photographed by Stewart Sim at Carlingwark Loch, Castle Douglas.
Gordon Baxter
Gordon Baxter was near Inveresk Lodge Garden when these two roe deer emerged through the bushes. They each stared at him separately, then carried on grazing.
Rachel Winterhalter
The last clouds from the morning rain clearing away over Stornoway harbour on the Isle of Lewis in a picture from Rachel Winterhalter.
Calum Whyte
Calum Whyte attended a falcon display at Dunrobin Caste and was rewarded with this amazing action shot.
Karen Durie
Torduff Reservoir with large clouds forming above it in a photo by Karen Durie.
Duncan Craig
The sun sets over the Merkinch Nature Reserve in Inverness in an image taken by Duncan Craig.
Emily Wilson
Fresh raindrops after a torrential downpour in Montrose make Emily Wilson's submission to the gallery.
Gerry Priest
Gerry Priest captured a sunset rainbow at Loch Sunart in the Highlands.
Rosemary Haycox
Heidi, a miniature dachshund with luscious fur, encounters a frog in her garden after thunder, lightning and very heavy rain. Rosemary Haycox sent in the photo.
Ian Mulvey
Golden hour over The Duke of Gordon's Monument in Elgin, captured by Ian Mulvey.
Loreena Price
A scenic snap by Loreena Price of the Craigfall trail at Leith Hall in Aberdeenshire.
Suzanne Lakie
Thirlestane Castle estate after a storm in this moody photo from Suzanne Lakie.
Paul Kelsey
A seal basking on a rock at Machrihanish Beach, Mull of Kintyre, decided to pose for the camera as it spotted Paul Kelsey taking its photo.
Mark Grant
Mark Grant said of his shot: "I was out at Fraserburgh beach when I saw this trawler coming into the harbour at sunrise so quickly went to catch it coming past the Golden Horn."

