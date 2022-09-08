Scotland's papers: Scots' budget emergency and Truss 'energy gamble'

Image caption,

THE UK Supreme Court has granted the SNP permission to intervene in the case on Scotland's right to hold an independence referendum, reports The National. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that the SNP would be allowed to intervene and submit a third written case - but it had to be limited to 20 pages and must avoid "repetition of the Lord Advocate's arguments". The party will be given until 21 September to file its submission. The case is due to be heard on 11 and 12 October.