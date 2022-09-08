Scotland's papers: Scots' budget emergency and Truss 'energy gamble'Published8 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Thursday's papers lead on Deputy First Minister John Swinney's announcement of £500m of budget cuts. The Herald reports that the cuts have been made to the Holyrood budget in light of surging inflation and public sector pay settlements. Mr Swinney told MSPs the measures showed the "harsh reality" of limited tax and borrowing powers under devolution.Image caption, In the Scotsman, Mr Swinney warns the budget reductions are "just the beginning of the hard choices" that will need to be made and highlights the impact of public sector pay rises, which are currently costing around £700m more than anticipated, as well as support for Ukrainian refugees worth £200m.Image caption, In response to Mr Swinney's planned budget cuts, the Scottish Conservatives told John Swinney to "invest in jobs, not a referendum", referencing the £20m allocated for spending on the proposed second independence vote, according to the Scottish Daily Express.Image caption, The Metro also leads on the £500m which will be cut from the government budget to fund public sector pay increases. The paper says soaring inflation means the Scottish government's budget is now worth £1.7bn less in real terms than it was last December.Image caption, The i newspaper looks ahead to Liz Truss unveiling her plan to tackle spiralling energy bills. The paper says questions are growing over how her plan will be funded, with former chancellor Philip Hammond telling the paper a future tax rise is inevitable. It also reports the pound has dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.Image caption, Previewing her speech, the Daily Telegraph says Ms Truss will say Britons must never again be forced to pay exorbitant energy bills.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail describes her plan as an "energy revolution" which will freeze fuel bills, end the fracking ban and signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.Image caption, Despite Ms Truss's plans to announce a multi-billion pound freeze on energy bills on Thursday, she has rejected another windfall tax on oil and gas firms, meaning "taxpayers will pick up the tab", reports the Daily Record.Image caption, THE UK Supreme Court has granted the SNP permission to intervene in the case on Scotland's right to hold an independence referendum, reports The National. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that the SNP would be allowed to intervene and submit a third written case - but it had to be limited to 20 pages and must avoid "repetition of the Lord Advocate's arguments". The party will be given until 21 September to file its submission. The case is due to be heard on 11 and 12 October.Image caption, The family of a nursery teacher who was killed by a careless lorry driver has said that he should have been convicted of a more serious crime, says The Press and Journal. John O'Donnell, 52, from Inverurie, failed to notice that the outrigger was insecure and had fully extended before it hit and killed Chloe Morrison, 26, a nursery teacher who had been walking with her mother near Drumnadrochit. She died from injuries to her head, chest, abdomen and pelvis, with fractures to her skull, vertebrae, ribs and brain stem.Image caption, Edinburgh Evening News reports bar owners' fears the energy crisis will lead to the closure of many city venues, as they struggle to pay their energy bills.Image caption, The Courier says a woman who developed an obsession with a Tayside shaman, has been ordered to stay out of his life for five years. Cassidy Blythe, 30, became fixated with professional tarot card therapist and shamanic practitioner Brian Anderson. She appeared in his garden after bombarding him with "distressing" emails for three months and threatened to "set herself on fire".Image caption, The Scottish Sun dedicates its lead story to a photo of the royals, complete with a classic tabloid pun: "The 3 aaahs". The Scottish Sun dedicates its lead story to a photo of the royals, complete with a classic tabloid pun: "The 3 aaahs". It pictures Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte smiling hand-in-hand on their way to school.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads on the funeral of Sophy Mitchell. The paper says the funeral was held in Dundee where her family and friends bid farewell to the 31-year-old woman who "lit up the world".Image caption, The Evening Express reports an "animal lover" violently attacked a man at a party when he told him he'd killed a dog. The paper says a court heard Adam Martin, 25, repeatedly headbutted and permanently disfigured the man.