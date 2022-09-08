Plans for sweeping changes to how ferries are run
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has announced plans for sweeping changes to the way Calmac ferries is owned and operated.
Ms Gilruth told MSPs she plans to consult on changes to the west coast ferry service.
It follows major disruption in recent months, caused by breakdowns and a lack of ferries.
The minister told the Scottish Parliament "things have got to improve for our island communities".
Ms Gilruth said a key report, published on Thursday, called "Project Neptune", highlighed the need for reform of the way ferries are run.
"We need a better culture of collaborative working", she said.
Most ferries on west coast routes are operated by Calmac, which is owned by the Scottish government.
But the vessels are procured, owned and maintained by CMAL, another government-owned company.
CMAL also owns and operates ferry terminals on Scotland's western seaboard.
The Project Neptune report highlights problems with this structure, when the different bodies do not agree.
The report said the confusion over roles and responsibilities made it difficult to hold the bodies to account when things went wrong.
It also suggested the introduction of a Ferries Commissioner - but said this could bring "another stakeholder into an already crowded sector".
There is to be a consultation with island communities on the next steps.
For years now we've asking why the ferries rusting at Ferguson shipyard were not built on time and on budget; why Calmac doesn't have the fleet of vessels it needs; why island communities feel short-changed.
Now the Project Neptune report - prepared for the Scottish government by business advisors Ernst & Young - suggests why.
There's scope for disagreement at the heart of decision-making.
And competing visions on how the west coast ferry service should operate.
There's a lack of accountability, partly because so many organisations are involved.
There is Calmac - which operates the ferries.
CMAL - which buys the ferries and runs the ferry terminals.
And there's also Transport Scotland - which owns both agencies, but which is sometimes accused of being too hands on - and sometimes too hands off.
Today's statement from Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth aims to change this system, and replace it with something new.
The minister didn't spell it out, but the direction of travel is clear.
Ministers seem to want to amalgamate Calmac and CMAL.
Which would allow the ferry operator to order the ferries that it wants.
This really matters, because for years the Calmac fleet has not been big enough.
They haven't had enough ferries of the right kinds.
And some ferries can only operate on one route - a big problem when there's a breakdown.
But big changes like this usually come with a price tag.
And they may not arrive quickly enough for island communities in dire need of reliable lifeline ferry services.