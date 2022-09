Image caption,

The world will mourn the "cherished sovereign", reports The Times, which carries quotes from newly instated Prime Minister Liz Truss and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The PM said: "Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, to our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III". Ms Sturgeon said the Queen had given "decades of her life in service", the paper reports.