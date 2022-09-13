St Giles' vigil: Up all night and queueing through the sunrise
The ancient buildings of the Royal Mile glowed in golden light as Edinburgh enjoyed a beautiful sunrise on the Queen's final day in the Scottish capital.
As the rest of the country started a new day, the city had been awake all night, the constant stream of mourners silently and respectfully moving through the historic winding streets to St Giles' Cathedral.
The vigil will end at about 15:00 when the coffin will start the next leg of its journey to London.
People continued to join the queue to mark their place in history.
Shona, from the city's Corstorphine, brought her 19-month-old son Blair and was surprised at the emotion she felt once she got inside the cathedral.
"It's very moving. I think I was more moved than I thought I would be," she said.
"Everyone showing their respects and taking a little moment to reflect. It was really lovely."
"I think it's a moment in history and it was so important to bring him and let him see," she added.
"For me, I will probably never see another queen on the throne so it is quite poignant."
She said her city had made her proud over the past few days.
That was echoed by Edinburgh mother Lynn.
"I'm so proud of how the city's dealt with everything. Everything seems to have gone - on the surface - like clockwork," she said.
Lynn arrived on Tuesday morning, joining the queue for a second time, with children Phoebe, 13 and Evan, 10.
She said: "I came down last night with my other daughter and we queued from about 16:00 and got into the chapel and saw the Queen at about 20:45 last night.
My husband came this morning at 07:00 and said it would be quite easy to get our other children through.
So we came down from The Meadows at about 08:00 and got all the way through.
'Nice to say our thank yous'
Evan, dressed in his school uniform, said: "It is a once-in-a lifetime chance and I thought it would be nice to see.
"It was amazing to see all the flags and the coffin. I think it has affected me because we won't get to see any other queens. I really miss her though."
His sister Phoebe said: "Because she served us for so long it was nice to say our thank yous.
"I was a bit emotional because she has done so much for us and been so nice to everyone and it is just sad to see her go."
'Still silence, then an intake of breath'
By Jack Ewing, BBC Scotland
We joined the queue at 17:15. When the cathedral opened, the crowd moved slowly at a stop-and-start pace.
In classic British fashion, a lot of the talk was about how long everyone thought we would be in the queue for. As someone who is 6ft 4in, I was asked often to look above the crowd and let people know how long I thought it would be to the cathedral.
A man came around on his bike selling Kit Kats and soft drinks. Even as we entered our third hour in the queue, the mood remained positive. Volunteers came round to reassure those that looked like they might consider turning back that they would shortly be a part of history.
There are Portaloos in the park, but they are far away once you are close to the point of getting your wristband. It's definitely advised to go to the toilet before you go.
The pace of the walk quickened once we got our wristbands at the park. As we approached the cathedral, we went through airport-style security. We got our first view of St Giles' shortly before 22:00.
As people queued in full view of the cathedral the crowd hushed, and all conversation turned to reflecting on Her Majesty's life. The reality of the experience we were all about to share became apparent.
We were informed by police not to take pictures in St Giles' as we stood at the front door. As we moved through, the hushed reflection became still silence.
As the coffin of her majesty came into view for the first time, people took a visible deep breath, aware of the significance of what they were about to be a part of.
The cathedral was quiet and sombre. As people approached the exit, many spontaneously curtsied and bowed as they looked back on the Queen's coffin.
The silence that had descended inside continued for several minutes after exiting. It was clear to everyone that they had witnessed a moment of history.