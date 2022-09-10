Scotland's papers: 'The King's Speech' - Charles' tribute to The Queen

Scotland's papers: 'The King's Speech' - Charles' tribute to The QueenPublished9 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Most of the papers use a solemn photo from King Charles III's first televised speech to lead their front pages. The Scotsman focuses on the new monarch's tribute to his late mother.Image caption, "The King's speech" is how The Courier describes King Charles' first address to the nation.Image caption, The Scottish Sun uses a joyful colour picture of Prince Charles and The Queen to illustrate the bond between the two which the new monarch highlighted in his speech.Image caption, The Times' front page carries a picture of King Charles outside Buckingham Palace where he met well-wishers.Image source, Daily MailImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail shows a tearful close-up shot of the new King, detailing "tearful Charles's tribute" to his "darling mama".Image source, The iImage caption, The i leads on a photo of the King waving to mourners outside Buckingham Palace - alongside him the new Queen Consort. The special edition also carries a tribute to the Queen written by historian Simon Schama.Image source, Daily ExpressImage caption, The Daily Express headline is taken from the King's "emotional eulogy", in which he hoped his late mother would be joined by "flights of angels" to "sing thee to thy rest".Image source, HeraldImage caption, The Herald devotes nearly all of its broadsheet front page to the picture of King Charles during his TV address.Image source, TelegraphImage caption, The Telegraph's front page story unpacks Charles III's first acts as King, including his formal proclamation as monarch on Saturday. Columnist Camilla Tominey also reflected on his first address, calling it "one of the most remarkable King's speeches".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News focuses on the TV address but also the huge logistical exercise taking place in Scotland's capital city as part of The Queen's funeral.Image caption, The National focuses on the thousands of floral tributes that have been left outside palaces in Edinburgh and Balmoral by Scots paying their respects.Image caption, The Press and Journal also focuses on King Charles' TV address and his pledge to the British people.Image caption, The procession route from Balmoral to Edinburgh is the focus of the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, The Glasgow Times focuses on tributes to The Queen from people in the city.Image source, Daily StarImage caption, The Daily Star quotes a line from King Charles' TV address on its front page.Image caption, Away from The Queen's death, the Dundee Evening Telegraph front page features a court case about a car crash in the city.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.