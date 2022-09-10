Scotland's papers: 'The King's Speech' - Charles' tribute to The Queen

the scotsman
Most of the papers use a solemn photo from King Charles III's first televised speech to lead their front pages. The Scotsman focuses on the new monarch's tribute to his late mother.
"The King's speech" is how The Courier describes King Charles' first address to the nation.
The Scottish Sun uses a joyful colour picture of Prince Charles and The Queen to illustrate the bond between the two which the new monarch highlighted in his speech.
The Times' front page carries a picture of King Charles outside Buckingham Palace where he met well-wishers.
Daily Mail
The Scottish Daily Mail shows a tearful close-up shot of the new King, detailing "tearful Charles's tribute" to his "darling mama".
The i
The i leads on a photo of the King waving to mourners outside Buckingham Palace - alongside him the new Queen Consort. The special edition also carries a tribute to the Queen written by historian Simon Schama.
Daily Express
The Daily Express headline is taken from the King's "emotional eulogy", in which he hoped his late mother would be joined by "flights of angels" to "sing thee to thy rest".
Herald
The Herald devotes nearly all of its broadsheet front page to the picture of King Charles during his TV address.
Telegraph
The Telegraph's front page story unpacks Charles III's first acts as King, including his formal proclamation as monarch on Saturday. Columnist Camilla Tominey also reflected on his first address, calling it "one of the most remarkable King's speeches".
The Edinburgh Evening News focuses on the TV address but also the huge logistical exercise taking place in Scotland's capital city as part of The Queen's funeral.
The National focuses on the thousands of floral tributes that have been left outside palaces in Edinburgh and Balmoral by Scots paying their respects.
The Press and Journal also focuses on King Charles' TV address and his pledge to the British people.
The procession route from Balmoral to Edinburgh is the focus of the Aberdeen Evening Express.
The Glasgow Times focuses on tributes to The Queen from people in the city.
Daily Star
The Daily Star quotes a line from King Charles' TV address on its front page.
Away from The Queen's death, the Dundee Evening Telegraph front page features a court case about a car crash in the city.

