Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Family attend service at Crathie Kirk
- Published
Members of the Royal family have attended a private family service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.
Three of the Queen's children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward left to travel the short distance to the church just before 14:00.
Other family members in attendance include the Princess Royal's husband Cmdr Tim Laurence and her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also at the service.
They were joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her daughter Lady Louise.
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry all left Balmoral on Friday.