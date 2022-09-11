Scotland's papers: 'Reunited in grief' ahead of Queen's final journey

Scotland's papers: 'Reunited in grief' ahead of Queen's final journeyPublished49 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Several front pages lead on the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex being "reuniting in grief" to mourn the death of their grandmother. The Sunday Mail carries a photo of the princes, accompanied by the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, during a walkabout outside of Windsor Castle.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday describes the walkabout as a show of unity by the brothers.Image caption, The Sunday Times strikes a less sentimental note on the reunion, branding it an "awkward truce" among "warring Windsors".Image source, Daily Telegraph Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the brothers and their wives greeted the public as the new Prince of Wales paid tribute to his beloved "Grannie".Image caption, The Scotland on Sunday front page carries a picture of a visibly upset Countess of Wessex looking at the tributes left by well-wishers outside Balmoral.Image caption, King Charles formally being proclaimed king is the focus of the Sunday Post front page.Image caption, The detail of events in Scotland to mark the death of The Queen is on the front page of the Sunday National.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday uses its front page to speculate about the impact King Charles will have on the ongoing debate about Scottish independence.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.