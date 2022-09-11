'You can feel the emotion' as Queen makes final Scottish journey
People have turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland.
Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children will "learn about in years to come".
The cortege is making a six-hour road trip from Balmoral to The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
The 175-mile journey takes it through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh.
Thousands gathered at designated viewing locations along the route.
The coffin is draped in the Queen's standard with a wreath made from some of her favourite flowers - white heather, dahlias and sweet peas - all cut from the gardens at Balmoral.
The procession left the royal estate at 10:00. In Ballater the crowd stood in silence as the cortege moved through.
The community, less than eight miles from Balmoral, considered her more of a friendly neighbour than a monarch.
Residents were used to seeing the Queen in the area, and many had frequent interactions with her.
"You can feel the emotion from everybody around here," said resident Cheryl Barr.
"She was a very powerful lady, but very gentle at the same time."
A helicopter overhead signalled the arrival of the procession in nearby Aboyne. The crowd had tracked progress watching the news on their phones.
Pipes played as a hush fell over the village, and a voice from the crowd said: "You're on your way now."
The Thomson family travelled from Inverurie to be there. Mum Katherin - with children Megan, 10, and Katie, eight, and Pepper the dog - said the monarch was "highly respected and well-loved".
She added: "It's such a historical event. She just reminds us of the kids' great-granny."
John Palmer, 51, and his partner Kerry Davidson, 40, left Elderslie in Renfrewshire early on Sunday morning to reach the village.
"We just wanted to be here," Mr Palmer said. "It was very poignant.
"She sat on the throne for 70 years and was respected around the world. She has been a constant in our lives.
"She was a remarkable woman. I still don't believe it, it's very sad."
From Aboyne the funeral cortege travelled through Banchory, where flowers were thrown over the car. Crowds applauded as the procession left the village, travelling on to Aberdeen.
Large crowds gathered in Aberdeen's Holborn Street and along King George VI Bridge - named after the Queen's father.
Ashleigh and Donald Wilson brought their two young daughters
Ashleigh said: "In years to come my children will learn about her and learn about this moment. To show them they were here is important."
At King George VI Bridge crowds fell silent for about 10 minutes as the coffin passed. As the tension lifted the cortege headed south towards Stonehaven.
From Aberdeen it goes to Angus, Dundee, then to Edinburgh.
On Monday, there will be a procession in Edinburgh from the Queen's palace to St Giles Cathedral - where the coffin will rest for 24 hours to allow people to pay their respects.
The next day the Queen's coffin will be flown from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt before going on to Buckingham Palace.
