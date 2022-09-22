Scotland's papers: Putin's nuclear threat and Truss's tax 'gamble'

Image caption,

The number of of Scots firms that have gone bust has soared by over a third in one year, plunging businesses into a crisis sparked by soaring energy bills, according to The Herald. The paper says official data shows the numbers of Scots companies that have gone out of business has risen from 418 in the first nine months of last year to 646 over the same period this year. About 105 companies were made insolvent in Scotland last month - the highest monthly figure since the start of 2019 - and 33% higher than the August before Covid, in 2019.