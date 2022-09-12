Crowds build ahead of historic day in Edinburgh
By Andrew Picken & Bryn Palmer
BBC Scotland News
- Published
The crowds started building before first light.
On the Royal Mile thousands of local people, visitors to the city, and families staked their place, keen to witness history.
They will have a front row seat as the King and members of the Royal Family follow the Queen's coffin in a procession to St Giles' Cathedral.
Others are queueing to pay their last respects as she lies at rest in the church.
Among them was Linda Greenshields who was in position behind barriers outside the cathedral from 07:00.
She travelled from Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, with a flag that her aunt had waved at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953.
"I had to come and pay my last respects," she told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I was just a few days old when the king died and I still have my coronation mug at home.
"It's going to be very emotional, she's just always been there - it's so sad."
Board games, colouring pads and tablets are in full supply for Keith Knowlton and his four children who have also been on the Royal Mile since 07:00.
He told the BBC: "They had school today but I thought it was worthwhile to take them out to witness this historic event.
"Living in Edinburgh for a few years now, we just felt it was important for our children to witness a piece of history.
"I have great respect for the Queen and truly believe, as an American, we have had not a stronger, faithful and more lasting ally than the Queen and I'm so grateful to have the chance to be here."
Jen and her eight-year-old son Theo, whose school had a local public holiday on Monday, had travelled from Falkirk to Edinburgh.
They were sat on the pavement on the lower half of the Royal Mile near the Palace of Holyroodhouse, more than three hours before the procession was due to begin.
"It is just part of history," Jen said. "The Queen has always been part of my life. My grandma is a similar age and she has always been there. It's a bit strange.
"I want him (Theo) to have the same relationship with the Royal Family as I did. The Royals were always there and I don't think we should let that die.
"I don't know about anybody else but it makes me feel secure.
"It's strange but there's also a sense of jubilation because I have never known a King. My grandparents have, but it's a new beginning for me."
Crowds built during the morning with people as far as the eye could see on the Royal Mile.
The front row position along barriers outside St Giles' includes thousands of people who have travelled far and wide to witness this moment in history.
Viola Henkenhaf, 18, booked her trains and accommodation as soon as the Queen's death was announced on Thursday. The teenager has travelled from southwest Germany. She didn't want to miss this opportunity to convey her feelings.
She describes how important The Queen was to her generation and the emotional toll her passing has taken on her and her friends.
Alice Ferguson travelled to Edinburgh from Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute to pay her respects.
The 68-year-old was in London in 1997 for Princess Diana's funeral and her granddaughter recently danced for the Queen at Windsor Castle.
She said: "We love the Royal Family, we love the Queen and we want to pay our respects.
"I often used to say what will it be like when she is not here and now we have to face that. I think today it will really hit home she is not here - but never to be forgotten."
Alice said the pictures of Princes Harry and William together at Windsor Palace was "very special", she added: "It is so nice they have all come together."