Your pictures of Scotland: 9-16 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 9 and 16 September.

Adam Kautsy
Adam Kautsy calls this image "urban safari" - it was taken on a "lazy bus drive" in Edinburgh.
David May
"A beautiful peacock butterfly enjoying the stunning blooms in Inverewe Gardens," says David May.
Robert Mitchell
A "reflective, late afternoon view" taken from the old bridge on the edge of Aberfoyle by Robert Mitchell.
Denise Henderson
"I came upon this octopus on the beach in Kintyre," says Denise Henderson. "I managed to coax it back into the water where it swam away."
Roy Stewart
Rory Stewart captured this scene on a "wee day trip" to South Queensferry.
Norma Loudon
"This little fellow was disappointed that the heavy rain had cleaned the table so effectively," says Norma Loudon.
Kirsty Shaw
Kirsty Shaw sent in this image, taken by friend Jenny Campell's daughter, of what was probably their "last dip in the sea" of the year at Cullen beach.
Mark Grant
"Visiting Reraig Forest on Saturday to find deer needing a wee swim to cool down in the unseasonably warm weather," says Mark Grant.
Claire Woodward-Nutt
"The last rays of September sunshine light up the sky behind Sandend harbour," says Claire Woodward-Nutt.
Adam Mitchell
Adam Mitchell saw this common lizard at RSPB Scotland's Loch Lomond reserve.
Kathleen Leddy
Kathleen Leddy took this photo on a recent holiday on the coast from Portknockie to Cullen.
Derek Townsend
A bottlenose dolphin was spotted by Derek Townsend on a trip between Mallaig and Ardnamurchan.
Emma Park
Many of you sent in images connected to the Queen's death this week. Emma Park took this one of her six-year-old son dressed as a Coldstream Guard in Edinburgh.
Rosie McGeachan
Rosie McGeachan captured this scene of floral tributes in Glasgow.
Gavin Bragdon
Gavin Bragdon took this image at the St James Centre in Edinburgh.
Mark Hoskyns-Abrahall
"Looking up Lochbuie on the Isle of Mull," says Mark Hoskyns-Abrahall. "The islands in the distance from left to right are Jura, Islay and Colonsay."
Gerry Timoney
Rachel Dina enjoys a pedal along Portobello Promenade during exceptionally high tides in this image from Gerry Timoney.
Adrian Foster-Western
Adrian Foster-Western took this shot at the recent powerboat racing at Dunoon.
Bryan Wark
A "greylag goose balancing on a plank on one leg at Castle Semple" from Bryan Wark.
Anne Douglas
"New high rise housing on Holland Street, viewed through the old High School of Glasgow's arch, on Elmbank Street," says Anne Douglas.
Derek Brown
The Sir Walter Scott mural in Galashiels was submitted by Derek Brown.
Helen Baird
Gas works at Culzean Castle from Helen Baird.
Jamie Ballantine
"Darker summer evening are great for spotting nocturnal wildlife," says Jamie Ballantine who caught this barn owl in Stirlingshire.
Callum Malone
A photo of the River Nith in Dumfries on a sunny day from Callum Malone.
John Bogie
John Bogie captured this bird creating ripples on the Monklands Canal in Coatbridge.
Graeme Ogston
Graeme Ogston was clearly spotted by one of his subjects while capturing this view from Newport.
Ian Knight
One of the old coastal defences "dotted along the coast" was spotted by Ian Knight at Kingston in Moray.
Brian Gallagher
"An osprey over the Clyde estuary near my home in Bishopton," says Brian Gallagher.
Sandy Gillone
Sandy Gillone got perfect conditions for his first cycle ride on Dumyat near Stirling.
Elaine Bradley
"We were so lucky to watch this kingfisher in action near Kirkcudbright," says Elaine Bradley.
Walter Baxter
"I visited stables near Selkirk where I took this photo of a farrier partially hidden by smoke when attaching a new shoe," says Walter Baxter.
Eric Niven
Eric Niven's reward for cycling to the top of the Law in Dundee was this "lovely sunset".

