King Charles leaves Scotland as Queen tributes continue
King Charles has left Scotland for Northern Ireland as tens of thousands of people continue to pay their respects to the Queen in Edinburgh.
Mourners have queued for hours to join a silent procession past her oak coffin, which is lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
It will be taken by cortège to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The King's Operation Spring Tide tour takes him to Belfast for the first time as monarch.
He flew from Edinburgh Airport, accompanied by the Queen Consort, and is due to meet Northern Ireland's political and religious leaders.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will later return to London, where they will meet Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Buckingham Palace.
The streets of Edinburgh were lined by mourners on Monday when the Queen's coffin made the journey up the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral.
People have been advised to plan ahead if they want to pay their respects when the hearse makes its journey to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
The coffin is due to leave the cathedral on a hearse at 16:30.
The full route and adjoining roads will be closed, with diversions in place between 16:00 and 18:30.
At 18:00 the coffin will travel to RAF Northolt in London accompanied by the Princess Royal, Princess Anne.
They will fly on a plane that was previously used to evacuate thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer.
The C-17 Globemaster has also been used to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
After arriving in London shortly before 19:00, the coffin will then be moved to Buckingham Palace, where it will be met by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as other members of the Royal Family.
A guard of honour, formed by the King's Guard, will receive the coffin, before it is taken to the Bow Room, inside the palace, and watched over by a rota of chaplains.
The Queen's coffin is currently lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, where people will be able to walk past until 15:00.
Thousands queued through the night to pay their respects, and at 11:00 on Tuesday the Scottish government said there was no guarantee that those joining the queue would be given entry.
City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day paid tribute to the "incredible support" which had been shown by the public and local communities in recent days.
"As a city, we will look back with immense pride at the role we've played in hosting these momentous events as the world looked on," he said.