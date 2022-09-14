Scotland's papers: Nation bids final farewell to the Queen of Scots

Scotland's papers: Nation bids final farewell to the Queen of ScotsPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Wednesday's papers are dominated by the Queen's coffin leaving Scotland for the final time. The Metro says the nation bid farewell to the "Queen of Scots" on Tuesday after an RAF plane carrying her coffin left Edinburgh.Image caption, The Scotsman's front page also carries an image of what it describes as the "final farewell". The paper reports Princess Anne, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack watched from the tarmac as the Queen's coffin was placed on the plane in front of a guard of honour from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland says the Queen's coffin left Scotland accompanied by Princess Anne. The paper reports the Princess Royal said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express features an image of members of the Queen's Squadron carrying the late monarch's coffin onto its final flight to London. The aircraft was used last summer to evacuate thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports the UK national anthem was played as the plane prepared to take off from Edinburgh Airport. The paper also reports 33,000 mourners paid tribute to the Queen as her coffin lay at rest overnight in St Giles' Cathedral.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also features a striking image of the Queen's coffin being carried on the final leg of its epic journey across Scotland, from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The paper reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Scotland has bid a final and poignant farewell to our much loved Elizabeth, Queen of Scots.Image caption, Around 30,000 tearful mourners queued along the streets on Monday into Tuesday afternoon to see Her Majesty lying-in-state in Edinburgh, reports the i. Droves of well-wishers waited up to 13 hours in lines stretching five miles through the capital.Image caption, The Courier features a picture of the plane carrying the Queen's coffin taking off from Edinburgh for London. The paper's headline quotes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: "We'll never see her like again."Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the late Queen, who on Tuesday night left Scotland for the final time and returned to Buckingham Palace, was enveloped in cheers, applause and the glow of countless camera phones as she made her slow journey through the streets of London. In darkness and pouring rain, well-wishers lined the streets in a show of respect and emotion.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says that tens of thousands of people paid their respects at St Giles' Cathedral on the Royal Mile, with demand so high the queue had to be closed in the afternoon.Image caption, The Daily Record says the nation bid farewell to the Queen as people packed into the historic streets of Edinburgh for the third consecutive day to see the coffin leave the cathedral.Image caption, The National leads with the comments of one of its columnists, saying "modern Britain in these days has regressed into a grotesque 18th century parody of itself". The National's Kevin McKenna writes he had hoped that the Queen's funeral would be marked by a sense of quiet dignity but rather it's been used as a fanfare for a lost empire.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads on day one of the Renee MacRae murder trial. The paper says the trial heard the account of witness Catherine Johnstone from the night Ms MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew disappeared in 1976. Ms Johnstone said she heard a "blood-curdling scream"Image caption, An Aberdeen fashion shop boss has been jailed for the violent and emotional abuse of his girlfriend, according to the Evening Express. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard he also put up a number of Instagram posts telling the woman and his friend they would "answer for what they have done".Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph says the price of a pint in Tayside and Fife could increase to £9 as pubs struggle to survive the cost-of-living crisis.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.